The sports world is mourning the death of legendary Arkansas sportswriter Bob Holt, who passed away late Wednesday night at the age of 65.

Holt’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette colleague Wally Hall confirmed the news on X.

“Bob Holt, one of the last great true Journalist passed at 10:38 tonight,” Hall wrote. “Ironically the doctor on duty was a former Razorback baseball player. Bob was an amazing person. Kindest most gentle man in the world, always lifting people up and helping them.”

A native of Missouri, Holt has been a staple of the Arkansas sports scene for the past four decades. After graduating from the University of Missouri, he began covering Razorbacks athletics in 1981 and went on to develop a cult-like following among fans and media members alike thanks to what Alabama.com’s Michael Casagrande described as his “folksy midwest charm and aggressive interviewing methods.”

If you’ve attended or watched an SEC Media Days before, you’re likely familiar with Holt, who once famously asked Nick Saban if he can control the weather. He had reportedly been hospitalized in recent days, prompting Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari to call for prayers for “one of the good guys in this profession.”

Holt’s final byline came following the Razorbacks football team’s loss to his alma mater, Missouri, on Saturday.

As news of Holt’s death spread across social media on Thursday morning, many responded with tributes and memories of the four-time Arkansas Sportswriter of the Year.

I’m devastated hearing the news about the passing of a truly incredible friend in Bob Holt. Bob was one of my favorite people to be around. Getting to know him personally over the last few years was one of the greatest honors I could ever have. Words cannot describe the… pic.twitter.com/i83RxE75zn — John Nabors (@JohnNaborsShow) December 5, 2024

This view at SEC Media Days will never be the same without my dear friend Bob Holt. 💔 We lost Bob late last night. He was a great journalist but an even better person & friend. You never came away from talking with Bob without feeling better about life. You will be missed ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IItJvsRVwz — Kevin Trainor (@KTHogs) December 5, 2024

Prayers with Bob Holt’s family and friends. A true SEC institution. https://t.co/d9Wl8Sx4wd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2024

We lost Bob Holt, the nicest man in sports writing. A tribute to a unicorn we’ll miss more than he’d ever realize. https://t.co/HfoTE8ZoCE — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 5, 2024

For a man who wrote millions of words and asked thousands of questions, no words really do his impact justice – as a journalist or as a man. Bob Holt was kind, generous, caring, and just an overall gem. Rest in peace to a legend. Praying for him, his family, and his friends. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) December 5, 2024

This is one of my favorite Bob Holt moments. pic.twitter.com/wyWecWU8TK — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) December 5, 2024

Bob was the GOAT.

Bob was the kindest person I have ever met.

Bob was funny, witty, inquisitive, talented, and real.

He loved his job. He loved his cats. He loved his Packers. On Thanksgiving we were joking with each other about the Dolphins-Packers game and he goes “I hope… pic.twitter.com/xQEkqH4F5m — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) December 5, 2024

Waking up to this news hurts. Everybody loved Bob, he was kind, cared about everyone and loved his job. I will miss every single one of our funny conversations. I remember telling him one time that “Nobody will ever be Bob Holt.” That’s true. There isn’t anybody like him. Press… https://t.co/F1oTJqK66P — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) December 5, 2024

Terribly sad news to wake up to. Bob was a beat writer’s beat writer, an SEC institution, a great Mizzou grad and an incredibly nice man. https://t.co/RIW4IWjN0d — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 5, 2024

Every interaction with Bob Holt was an experience in itself. Wicked smart, insightful , funny and always thought out. He was a journalistic legend and was respected and you looked forward to talking to him. I’m sorry for his loss and am praying for his Family and Friends. — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) December 5, 2024

And that’s just a fraction of the tributes that are out there.

Whether it’s his colleagues or the people who Holt covered, everyone seems to have a lasting memory and nothing but kind things to say about him. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many, many fans.