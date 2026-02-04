Screengrab via YouTube

In a call with staffers on Wednesday, Washington Post executive editor Matt Murray confirmed that the paper is making major changes. That includes significant layoffs and the elimination of the Post‘s storied sports department in its current form, a move that had been rumored within the industry over the last few weeks.

Shortly after news of Murray’s announcement was first made public, several Washington Post sportswriters took to social media to reveal that they were among those being laid off. At this point, it’s unknown exactly how many WaPo staffers — in sports or otherwise — have been affected. The damage, however, is clearly widespread.

I’ve been laid off as part of The Washington Post’s job cuts today. This is an incredibly sad day, not just for my colleagues and I, but for journalism as a whole. While I’m not sure what’s next, I know I’ll bounce back and continue to elevate. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) February 4, 2026

It was such a joy to work in @PostSports. Just an absolute gift. I was so so so lucky to have been a part of this place, and so so so lucky to work with these lovely, kind, clever, incredible people. This was the dream. (uh also If you need an editor, please do holler.) — Sarah Larimer (@slarimer) February 4, 2026

Some personal news: I’m among today’s @washingtonpost layoffs. It was a dream 11-year run as an investigative reporter focused on sports—making billionaires tremble (or at least mildly annoying them and their lawyers.) A few highlights from the ride: 🧵 — Will Hobson (@TheWillHobson) February 4, 2026

I was among the many sports reporters laid off by The Washington Post today. Feeling a lot of gratitude for my time working for this paper. Not looking back. Looking ahead to what’s next! — Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) February 4, 2026

I was laid off by The Washington Post today. This is gutting for our readers and our section, but I’m grateful for the 4 years I had to cover sports alongside friends and legends. If you’re hiring or know of someone who is: spencernusbaum(at)gmail(dot)com — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) February 4, 2026

I was among the layoffs at @washingtonpost today. It has been an absolute dream to be a small part of this incredible team. Covering the Caps has been an honor; being a beat writer is an all-consuming thing that I love deeply. I hope I’ll get to continue that in whatever is next — Bailey Johnson (@BaileyAJohnson_) February 4, 2026

As for the future of WaPo‘s sports coverage, that remains unclear. According to Semafor’s Max Tani, Murray said that the paper plans to retain several reporters to join its features department and cover sports as a “cultural and societal phenomenon,” while a few employees are also expected to remain on its printed sports section.

While seismic, the news of WaPo eliminating its sports department in its current form hardly comes as a surprise. The first clue came weeks ago as word emerged that the paper didn’t plan to send any reporters to the Winter Olympics, a decision it has since reversed course on.

Nevertheless, Puck’s Dylan Byers later reported that the rumors inside the newsroom indicated that the paper’s sports department could soon be on the chopping block as it prepared to shift its strategy. As it turned out, those rumors proved to be true, leaving a lot of good sportswriters out of work in the process.