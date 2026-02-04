Washington Post headquarters Steven Goff Dan Steinberg DC Sports Bog Screengrab via YouTube
In a call with staffers on Wednesday, Washington Post executive editor Matt Murray confirmed that the paper is making major changes. That includes significant layoffs and the elimination of the Post‘s storied sports department in its current form, a move that had been rumored within the industry over the last few weeks.

Shortly after news of Murray’s announcement was first made public, several Washington Post sportswriters took to social media to reveal that they were among those being laid off. At this point, it’s unknown exactly how many WaPo staffers — in sports or otherwise — have been affected. The damage, however, is clearly widespread.

As for the future of WaPo‘s sports coverage, that remains unclear. According to Semafor’s Max Tani, Murray said that the paper plans to retain several reporters to join its features department and cover sports as a “cultural and societal phenomenon,” while a few employees are also expected to remain on its printed sports section.

While seismic, the news of WaPo eliminating its sports department in its current form hardly comes as a surprise. The first clue came weeks ago as word emerged that the paper didn’t plan to send any reporters to the Winter Olympics, a decision it has since reversed course on.

Nevertheless, Puck’s Dylan Byers later reported that the rumors inside the newsroom indicated that the paper’s sports department could soon be on the chopping block as it prepared to shift its strategy. As it turned out, those rumors proved to be true, leaving a lot of good sportswriters out of work in the process.

