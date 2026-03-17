Credit: KTVU

For over three decades, Scott Ostler’s byline has graced the pages of the San Francisco Chronicle. On Monday, the veteran columnist appeared in the paper for the final time.

Scott Ostler, a sports columnist for the Chronicle since 1991, is calling it quits. In his final column titled, “From the all-time sports OG (original goofball), it’s time to say goodbye,” Ostler reflects on his 30-odd year career writing for Bay Area readers, recalling many of his favorite moments including covering the 2006 World Cup in Germany, sneaking onto Pebble Beach’s famous seventh hole during a severe storm (and carding par), and getting “knocked for a loop by a Willie Nelson doobie.”

During his time at the Chronicle, Ostler covered five Olympics, the aforementioned 2006 World Cup, and countless World Series, Super Bowls, and NBA Finals. Prior to joining the Chronicle, Ostler wrote for the Los Angeles Times, National Sports Daily, and the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

The columnist is also the author of two books: “How to Cheat in Sports: Professional Tricks Exposed!,” a humorous look at the methods professional athletes used to “cheat,” and “Bouncing Back,” a children’s fiction novel about a basketball star who becomes paraplegic. Ostler also contributed an essay to “Remember Who You Are: What Pedro Gomez Showed Us about Baseball and Life,” about former ESPN broadcaster Pedro Gomez.

Ostler has been voted California Sportswriter of the Year an incredible 13 times throughout his career, six of which came during his time in San Francisco.

As for what Ostler wants to do in his next chapter, “I’ve always wanted to try my hand at lollygagging. Maybe some gallivanting,” he writes in the final part of his farewell column.