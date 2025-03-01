Photo Credit: Chicago-Sun-Times, YouTube.

Rick Morrissey, a longtime sports columnist who has worked in Chicago for the last 25 years, will soon be stepping away.

Morrissey announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he’s taken a buyout from the Chicago Sun-Times and his last column will be on Thursday, March 20.

“THIS JUST IN: I’m taking a buyout from the @Suntimes,” he wrote. “I’ll explain more in my final column on March 20, but I just decided it was time. I’ve been doing this for 43 years and saw the buyout program as a good sign to walk away. Fear not: You’ll still have me for a few more weeks!”

In addition to his time as a columnist, Morrissey also wrote the 2012 book Ozzie’s School of Management: Lessons from the Dugout, the Clubhouse, and the Doghouse, which was about former Chicago White Sox manager and player, Ozzie Guillen.

Morrissey began working with the Sun-Times in 2009. He’d previously worked at the Chicago Tribune, starting there in 2000.