Credit: Palm Beach Post

“Kai Trump was miles away at Miami Open during Tiger Woods crash.”

Okay?

That headline hit social media on Saturday morning and left many readers scratching their heads about why that information was being written up in a major publication.

The New York Post article, written by Katherine Donlevy, goes into exhaustive detail to explain that Trump, 17, was not in Tiger Woods’ luxury SUV when he crashed it in Jupiter Island, Florida, while he was allegedly driving under the influence.

The article explains that Trump posted photos of herself schmoozing with tennis stars around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, around the same time Woods crashed his car “roughly 100 miles away near his Jupiter Island home.”

Alright?

The article doesn’t offer a reason for its existence, other than noting that Kai is the daughter of Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, who is dating Woods.

There did not appear to be any kind of credible previous reporting that the 17-year-old was with Woods at the time of the accident. And if anything, the article seems to operate like a real-life version of the iconic tweet that launched the “A Lot of Questions Already Answered by the Shirt” meme.

To be fair, we can also appreciate a solid SEO play when we see one. Real recognizes real.

Readers on social media seemed universally confused by the article’s existence.

I, too, was in the United States when this happened — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) March 28, 2026

I, too, was in the state of Florida when this happened. https://t.co/3v0gTSlBjj — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) March 28, 2026

I notice there’s no mention of where she was when the Hindenburg went down. Interesting https://t.co/LmcDQwZif6 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 28, 2026

I too was in the western hemisphere when this happened. Am I being detained? https://t.co/ihqmW4Oo85 — KC O’Dea Program (@KCOnTheRadio) March 28, 2026

I was so scared https://t.co/DdedQha1A0 — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) March 28, 2026

So the next time a celebrity finds themselves in trouble, ask yourself, how far away is Kai Trump???