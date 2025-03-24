Iowa and Iowa State played each other in December. Photo Credit: Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) brings the ball up court against the Iowa Hawkeyes Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo Credit: Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the final NCAA Tournament games on Sunday’s schedule was a South Region matchup between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 3 Iowa State. Judging by a social media post, we have to assume that someone at the New York Post got his or her wires crossed.

The X (formerly Twitter) post was a link to an article informing readers how they can watch the game. Two photos were merged for the photo. On the left was Sean Padulla, while Payton Sandfort was on the right.

Padulla is a guard for the Rebels while Sandfort is a forward for the Hawkeyes — the Iowa Hawkeyes.

A “Readers added context” note was added, saying “The image shows the Iowa Hawkeyes, not the Iowa State Cyclones who are playing in today’s game.”

Even without that, the responses made it clear that a mistake was made.

Sandfort had a humorous response to the flub.

