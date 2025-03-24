Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) brings the ball up court against the Iowa Hawkeyes Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo Credit: Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the final NCAA Tournament games on Sunday’s schedule was a South Region matchup between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 3 Iowa State. Judging by a social media post, we have to assume that someone at the New York Post got his or her wires crossed.

The X (formerly Twitter) post was a link to an article informing readers how they can watch the game. Two photos were merged for the photo. On the left was Sean Padulla, while Payton Sandfort was on the right.

Padulla is a guard for the Rebels while Sandfort is a forward for the Hawkeyes — the Iowa Hawkeyes.

How to watch No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss for free in March Madness https://t.co/Q8SPkCef9H pic.twitter.com/aKAipWZkNS — New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2025

A “Readers added context” note was added, saying “The image shows the Iowa Hawkeyes, not the Iowa State Cyclones who are playing in today’s game.”

Even without that, the responses made it clear that a mistake was made.

now 3.3 million people know you’re an idiot https://t.co/esbLpBjsr7 — jayhawk lasso (@jaylassoku) March 23, 2025

Love Ole Miss’ chances against Iowa tonight https://t.co/HcOSOq7crF — Michael Borkey (@MichaelBorkey) March 23, 2025

Delete the account — Cyclone_everyday (@EverydayCyclone) March 23, 2025

Sandfort had a humorous response to the flub.