Longtime New Jersey-area reporter Jim Hague passed away at the age of 62.

The Observer, where Hague penned in Kearny, New Jersey, delivered the unfortunate news of Hague’s passing on Sunday.

“James ‘Jim’ Hague, who for 20+ years was the sports reporter at The Observer newspaper – and who was a sports journalist at so many other outlets in New Jersey throughout his incredible career that began in the 1970s …. died today, a family friend confirmed. He was 62.” The paper solemnly considered him their own legend.

Hague retired from sportswriting in 2022.

After learning of his passing, several formed their own tributes for Hague on Sunday. Longtime NHL writer Tom Gulitti tweeted, “RIP to a larger than life NJ media legend Jim Hague. Buck Showalter once called him ‘a human eclipse,’ and his personality was even bigger.”

RIP to a larger than life NJ media legend Jim Hague. Buck Showalter once called him "a human eclipse" and his personality was even bigger. https://t.co/K9oXmnbbKM — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 11, 2023

On Facebook, the tributes continued.

“North Jersey sports lost an absolute legend. Jim Hauge was truly a great man that dedicated his life to helping young athletes get their due diligence. He truly enjoyed covering these kids and promoting all of their successes,” Richie Tuero Jr. wrote on Facebook.

Saint Peter’s offered a touching word for Hague and his family.

We send our condolences to the family of Jim Hague, one of our own here in Jersey City. ?? https://t.co/fF72zXS6oQ — Saint Peter’s Athletics (@SPUAthletics) June 11, 2023

An area baseball coach from West Milford High School, Joe Jordan, also left a touching tribute to Hague.

Sad day for North Jersey Sports. Jim Hague was the first person to interview me when I became a head coach and I’m always grateful for our friendship and how nice he treated myself and West Milford sports over the years. A legend and true gentle giant. RIP https://t.co/DLEGDhMcIY — Joe Jordan (@CoachJordanWM) June 11, 2023

Jim Hague was survived by his wife, Mary. Condolences to the entire Hague family.

