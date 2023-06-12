Jim Hague
NewspapersBy Chris Novak on

Longtime New Jersey-area reporter Jim Hague passed away at the age of 62.

The Observer, where Hague penned in Kearny, New Jersey, delivered the unfortunate news of Hague’s passing on Sunday.

“James ‘Jim’ Hague, who for 20+ years was the sports reporter at The Observer newspaper – and who was a sports journalist at so many other outlets in New Jersey throughout his incredible career that began in the 1970s …. died today, a family friend confirmed. He was 62.” The paper solemnly considered him their own legend.

Hague retired from sportswriting in 2022.

After learning of his passing, several formed their own tributes for Hague on Sunday. Longtime NHL writer Tom Gulitti tweeted, “RIP to a larger than life NJ media legend Jim Hague. Buck Showalter once called him ‘a human eclipse,’ and his personality was even bigger.”

On Facebook, the tributes continued.

“North Jersey sports lost an absolute legend. Jim Hauge was truly a great man that dedicated his life to helping young athletes get their due diligence. He truly enjoyed covering these kids and promoting all of their successes,” Richie Tuero Jr. wrote on Facebook.

Saint Peter’s offered a touching word for Hague and his family.

An area baseball coach from West Milford High School, Joe Jordan, also left a touching tribute to Hague.

Jim Hague was survived by his wife, Mary. Condolences to the entire Hague family.

[Tom Gulitti]

About Chris Novak

Chris Novak has been talking and writing about sports ever since he can remember. Previously, Novak wrote for and managed sites in the SB Nation network for nearly a decade from 2013-2022

View all posts by Chris Novak