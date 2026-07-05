Jim Souhan Credit: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
By Sean Keeley on

After 36 years covering the most notable teams, players, and stories in Minnesota sports, Jim Souhan is retiring. 

The longtime Minneapolis Star Tribune columnist and reporter announced his plans to retire on Saturday in a column titled Reflecting on 36 years of scoops, spats and Minnesota sports history.

“Belatedly reflecting on more than 40 years of sports writing, including 36 at the Star Tribune, I’ve had an epiphany,” Souhan wrote. “Man, I made a lot of people mad.

“I’m leaving the newspaper industry to spend more time with family. Unlike most athletes, I actually mean it. I’ll miss a lot of people who may not miss me.”

Souhan, a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America since 1993, started his journalism career writing and editing for the Missourian at the University of Missouri. He started working for the Dallas Morning News and eventually became their Dallas Cowboys beat writer. He left in 1989 to join the Star Tribune as its Minnesota Vikings beat writer, and eventually did the same for the Minnesota Twins. In 2004, he became a full-time columnist, replacing Dan Barreiro.

He also owns TalkNorth.com, a Minnesota sports and business podcast network, and hosts several podcasts there.

As news of Souhan’s impending retirement spread, tributes poured in across social media from those he’d worked with and those he’d covered.

Souhan’s final Star Tribune column will appear in Sunday’s edition.

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

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