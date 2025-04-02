Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Seattle Mariners batting helmet and logo during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Divish has spent most of the past 20 years as a beat writer covering the Seattle Mariners. But he said Tuesday he’s stepping away from his job to coach an American Legion baseball team.

Divish announced his decision to take a “sabbatical/leave of absence” on X. For Divish to put his career on hold to coach teens on a baseball field seemed a bit unusual to some fans, and given Tuesday is April Fools’ Day, fans had questions.

“Is this April Fools?” one fan asked Divish on X.

“It is not,” the veteran reporter replied.



Divish has covered the Mariners for The Seattle Times since 2014, after following the team for The News Tribune in Tacoma for eight years.

“For most of my ‘adult’ life, my career and my work have been my priority,” Divish wrote. “The responsibilities of covering my beat, specifically covering the Mariners, always came first. With no family of my own, I didn’t have any reason for it not to be. Thankfully, that’s changed since the pandemic.”

Now, for the next four months, Divish will coach the Havre Northstars American Legion team in his native Montana. He has strong ties to the program.

“I played for the program, coached for the program in college and I wouldn’t be doing this job without the program,” Divish wrote. “It changed the path of my life. I’m excited for this opportunity.

Divish noted that he’ll also be coaching his girlfriend’s son, Tyson.

“The chance to coach Tyson and his friends is something I needed and wanted to do,” Divish wrote.

Far from breaking news, but a bit of personal news that the Times wanted me to share before Thursday. pic.twitter.com/RensWDL0h0 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 1, 2025

Divish said he plans to return in early August. Until then, he’s handing off Mariners duties to Adam Jude and Tim Booth, with Bob Condotta and Shane Lantz pitching in.

“I know it’s a major inconvenience for everyone involved,” Divish wrote. “But I think they understand why I’m doing it.”