Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Accomplished sports journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of soon-to-be Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., has passed away at the age of 71. The news was announced by Fitzgerald Sr.’s son, Marcus R. Fitzgerald, on social media on Monday afternoon.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. A devoted father, husband, grandfather, and a true pioneer in the Minnesota broadcasting community, he spent his life pouring into the people and the city he loved so much. He left us… pic.twitter.com/NozYgLgwYK — Marcus R. Fitzgerald (@ProfessorMFitz) June 1, 2026

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. A devoted father, husband, grandfather, and a true pioneer in the Minnesota broadcasting community, he spent his life pouring into the people and the city he loved so much,” Marcus R. Fitzgerald’s post read. “He left us peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by his family and the people who loved him most.”

Fitzgerald Sr. was a staple of the Minnesota sports community. He began his career at radio station KMOJ in 1978 before beginning a long career at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, where he covered sports through 2021. The Minnesota Vikings released a statement about Fitzgerald Sr.’s passing on Monday.

Statement from the Minnesota Vikings on the passing of Larry Fitzgerald Sr. pic.twitter.com/jWyONFWyGk — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 1, 2026

“The Vikings organization is saddened by the passing of Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a distinguished journalist and trusted voice in Minnesota sports for nearly 50 years,” the statement read. “Larry built relationships with players, coaches and staff members for each of the local teams and was recognized across the NFL, covering dozens of Super Bowls and other major events. Beyond his reputation in the media, Larry was a dedicated father and a community leader who cared deeply about the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Our hearts are with Larry Jr., Marcus and the entire Fitzgerald family, as well as Larry’s friends and colleagues as they mourn his loss.”

Fitzgerald Sr. famously became the first credentialed media member to cover his/her son’s Super Bowl performance during Super Bowl XLIII, when Fitzgerald Jr.’s Arizona Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I won’t cheer,” the elder Fitzgerald told ESPN before the game, per The Athletic. “I’m going to stay objective. I’ve come too far to suddenly show up in the press box with pompoms. But if you could put a monitor on my insides, you’d find a whole fan club in there.”

That’s the same sensibility that made Fitzgerald Sr. a tremendously well-regarded journalist, a tremendously respected member of his community, and a dedicated father.