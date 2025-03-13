Credit: Wikimedia

John Feinstein, who rose to prominence as a Washington Post sportswriter and became a bestselling author of 44 books, including “A Season on the Brink,” “A Good Walk Spoiled,” and “The Last Amateurs,” has died at 68.

His brother, Robert Feinstein, confirmed to the Washington Post that Feinstein passed away on March 13 in McLean, Virginia. No cause of death was provided.

Feinstein joined the Post in 1977, originally as a night police reporter, before quickly developing a reputation as an adept sportswriter who could probe just about any sport or topic. Topics for his 44 books ranged between all kinds of sports, including baseball, football, baseball, basketball, tennis, golf, and more.

In 1985, Feinstein followed Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight for an entire season, culminating in “A Season on the Brink,” hailed a triumph of sportswriting while covering a complex and volatile figure. The book spent 17 weeks as a No. 1 bestseller and was later turned into an ESPN film starring Brian Dennehy.

Feinstein also wrote several young adult fiction novels, including the Benchwarmers series and The Sports Beat series.

The Post noted that a clear sign of Feinstein’s “indefatigable work ethic” was that he filed a column the day before his death on Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

Tributes to John Feinstein started rolling in almost immediately from many in the sports media community.

I kept hoping this wasn’t true. but legendary sportswriter and one of my closest friends John Feinstein has died suddenly. distinguished career at Washington Post, 45 books including Season on the Brink, A Good Walk Spoiled and my favorite children’s book of all time, Last Shot.… — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 13, 2025

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

John was an absolute titan in our industry who I admired from afar growing up reading his books and columns. Then we became colleagues in ⁦@PostSports⁩ and, most important, great friends away from the office. I will miss his company greatly. https://t.co/4zWiUKYKqR — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) March 13, 2025

Getting to know John Feinstein through his time with us as he was writing Next Man Up was one of the great honors of my professional life. Quick-witted and bluntly honest, I was lucky to call him a friend for the last 20 years. This news is heartbreaking and will hurt for a long… — Chad Steele (@CSteele32) March 13, 2025

This is terrible news. John Feinstein is one of the greats, and many eons ago was nice to me when I was a cub reporter at The Post. My son is an avid reader of his fiction books. Just a gut punch. www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2… [image or embed] — Seth Emerson (@sethemerson.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 11:45 AM

18 months ago I interviewed John Feinstein about his career and his Jets fandom. Like any great journalist, he needed to see before he believed. He helped launch CBS Sports Radio when I joined 12 years ago and was gracious with his time. He was a legend. RIP pic.twitter.com/Ip1N4cMp5Q — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) March 13, 2025