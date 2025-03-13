John Feinstein Credit: Wikimedia
John Feinstein, who rose to prominence as a Washington Post sportswriter and became a bestselling author of 44 books, including “A Season on the Brink,” “A Good Walk Spoiled,” and “The Last Amateurs,” has died at 68.

His brother, Robert Feinstein, confirmed to the Washington Post that Feinstein passed away on March 13 in McLean, Virginia. No cause of death was provided.

Feinstein joined the Post in 1977, originally as a night police reporter, before quickly developing a reputation as an adept sportswriter who could probe just about any sport or topic. Topics for his 44 books ranged between all kinds of sports, including baseball, football, baseball, basketball, tennis, golf, and more.

In 1985, Feinstein followed Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight for an entire season, culminating in “A Season on the Brink,” hailed a triumph of sportswriting while covering a complex and volatile figure. The book spent 17 weeks as a No. 1 bestseller and was later turned into an ESPN film starring Brian Dennehy.

Feinstein also wrote several young adult fiction novels, including the Benchwarmers series and The Sports Beat series.

The Post noted that a clear sign of Feinstein’s “indefatigable work ethic” was that he filed a column the day before his death on Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

As his peers step aside, Tom Izzo is still coaching — and still winning.

Tributes to John Feinstein started rolling in almost immediately from many in the sports media community.

Simply knowing John Feinstein made me a better college basketball reporter. That’s how good he was

This is terrible news. John Feinstein is one of the greats, and many eons ago was nice to me when I was a cub reporter at The Post. My son is an avid reader of his fiction books.

Just a gut punch.

John Feinstein’s writing helped me fall in love with sports. His YA series about kid reporters, starting with the great “Last Shot,” is what made me want to become a sports journalist and dream of one day working at a place like The Post.

Such sad news today.

