Joey Knight, who covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, University of South Florida, Florida Gators, and countless other teams for the Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Tribune across more than three decades, died this morning. He was 57.

Knight’s family announced his passing on Facebook this morning. Knight had been battling cancer for several years while continuing to report on the teams and athletes he covered throughout his career. Despite his illness, he remained a regular presence at University of Florida press conferences and games during the 2025 football season.

Knight spent his entire career in Tampa Bay sports journalism. He worked for the Tampa Tribune until it ceased publication in 2016 after 123 years, then continued at the Tampa Bay Times. His beats covered the obvious —Buccaneers, USF Bulls, Florida Gators, Rays — but also the games and events that defined Tampa Bay sports beyond the major programs. Friday night high school football in Bartow. The Gasparilla Distance Classic. Spring training games in Port Charlotte.

The work wasn’t glamorous, but he kept showing up — filing stories about Brian Hartline being the highest-paid coach in USF program history — even while battling cancer.

It would, unfortunately, be his final byline.

The news of Knight’s death brought reactions from across Tampa Bay sports and beyond, from colleagues who worked alongside him for decades, coaches and team officials he covered, younger reporters he mentored, and national figures like Dick Vitale who knew him beyond the press box.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

