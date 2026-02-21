Credit: @TBTimes_Bulls on X

Joey Knight, who covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, University of South Florida, Florida Gators, and countless other teams for the Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Tribune across more than three decades, died this morning. He was 57.

Knight’s family announced his passing on Facebook this morning. Knight had been battling cancer for several years while continuing to report on the teams and athletes he covered throughout his career. Despite his illness, he remained a regular presence at University of Florida press conferences and games during the 2025 football season.

Joey Knight’s family posted on FB that he passed away this morning. JK covered #Gators, USF, Bucs and much more in his time at the Tampa Tribune and Tampa Bay Times. He was a regular at UF pressers and games this past season amidst cancer battle. RIP to a good soul.… pic.twitter.com/NJsTIkSTlm — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) February 20, 2026

Knight spent his entire career in Tampa Bay sports journalism. He worked for the Tampa Tribune until it ceased publication in 2016 after 123 years, then continued at the Tampa Bay Times. His beats covered the obvious —Buccaneers, USF Bulls, Florida Gators, Rays — but also the games and events that defined Tampa Bay sports beyond the major programs. Friday night high school football in Bartow. The Gasparilla Distance Classic. Spring training games in Port Charlotte.

The work wasn’t glamorous, but he kept showing up — filing stories about Brian Hartline being the highest-paid coach in USF program history — even while battling cancer.

It would, unfortunately, be his final byline.

The news of Knight’s death brought reactions from across Tampa Bay sports and beyond, from colleagues who worked alongside him for decades, coaches and team officials he covered, younger reporters he mentored, and national figures like Dick Vitale who knew him beyond the press box.

I’m crushed learning about the passing of JOEY KNIGHT 57 who was so kind & helped me in raising $$$ for kids vs cancer thru ⁦@TheVFoundation⁩ .Joey loved chatting about the teams in our area. Joey served the Tampa area in a positive way May he RIP https://t.co/RX3zadb5La — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 20, 2026

We are deeply saddened to hear of Joey’s passing. Joey was a respected member of our local media who leaves behind a legacy built on professionalism and integrity. He understood the importance of creating strong relationships, and his always-pleasant demeanor was one of his most… https://t.co/X7pvSRRLn2 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) February 20, 2026

You’re going to see a lot of tributes for Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls). They’re all warranted. A really kind human and a beautiful storyteller. You felt his essence in every story he wrote. Not only did he never lose sight of the human element – it was always front and center. pic.twitter.com/RWMPQoaSpM — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 20, 2026

Statement from head coach Joe Urso following the heartbreaking passing of longtime journalist Joey Knight. @TB_Times

#TampaBaseball⚾️ #StandAsOne🛡️ pic.twitter.com/uXjEC9xQOZ — Tampa Baseball (@UTampaBaseball) February 20, 2026

As nice a man as you’ll find, in our business or in any. I worked with Joey at the Times and our paths crossed constantly, always with a smile. I will remember him as a great friend, a proud father, a man of faith and an unabashed KISS fan. So sad to think he’s gone. https://t.co/0YWuGmH7OW — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 20, 2026

It is a very sad morning. My friend Joey Knight from the Tampa Bay Times passed away. He was a very talented writer and reporter, but he was a better person. He bravely fought cancer the last few years and kept working throughout that battle. RIP my friend. — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) February 20, 2026

What a gut punch. Joey was always so kind and gracious in a field that isn’t always the case. If he was interested in something I wrote he’d always promote it and DM me with a compliment. He was so welcoming when I moved up Tampa Bay. Heartbroken for his family https://t.co/HxOEChiZaL — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 20, 2026

Joey was my first mentor in this business. Our relationship began at The Tampa Tribune in 1994. I remember holding an umbrella over us at a rainy high school football game in Bartow while he taught me how to keep a box score with a printed sheet, pencil and clipboard. He… https://t.co/yQrUPNrA64 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) February 20, 2026

I had the honor of being Joey’s teammate for 13-plus years at the Tampa Bay Times. We knew this was coming, but I’m still crushed. I want to share a few more things later today, but for now, I’ll just kindly ask you to please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. https://t.co/UOCPShCXGP — Matt Baker (@MattBakerCFB) February 20, 2026

This is devastating. I got to know Joey a ton during my time covering area high schools for Bright House Sports Network. Joey was kind, caring and an incredible reporter. My thoughts with everyone at the Times, Joey’s family and our community 💔 https://t.co/bMVpBS3FWf — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 20, 2026

Been worried about this day for a while. We all knew the fight Joey Knight was fighting. He did it with great courage. A skilled writer, yes, but also a kind, fair, and honest person. Saddened by the passing of @TBTimes_Bulls. He told the story of @USFAthletics and the local TB prep scene with passion, fairness and respect for the people behind the games. I will remember our countless conversations about the Bulls…and classic rock music…with fondness. Will… — Michael Kelly (@MKellyUSNA) February 20, 2026 Rest well, my friend. — Jim Louk (@USFjimlouk) February 20, 2026

Damn….this one is tough. RIP Joey Knight No one covered @USFAthletics like he did. He was always so complimentary of my efforts to stay in this business & always had a “hey buddy” every time I saw him My thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones@TBTimes_Bulls — Jay Recher (@jayRecher) February 20, 2026

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.