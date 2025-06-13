A “Jeopardy!” clue on an erroneous Pat Venditte headline. (Awful Announcing on X.)

There’s a world of difference between “amphibious” and “ambidextrous.” Back on June 5, 2015, The East Oregonian newspaper (based in Pendleton, Oregon) mixed those two terms up. They used “amphibious” in a headline for an Associated Press piece on the MLB debut of Oakland A’s pitcher Pat Venditte, who became the first pitcher in 20 years to pitch with both arms in a MLB game:

Favorite headline of week. He pitches righty, lefty — and evidently, also underwater. Faces Aquaman in next outing. pic.twitter.com/efxaQxFp8Z — Neill Woelk (@NeillWoelk) June 8, 2015

That misuse of “amphibious” for “ambidextrous” went quite viral at the time, to the degree where Snopes ran a piece confirming it was real. And on Thursday, almost exactly a decade after the initial error, Jeopardy! featured this (and in a surprising twist for sports categories, a contestant got it right):

One of the all-time great sports headline mistakes was a clue on Thursday night’s “Jeopardy!” pic.twitter.com/eGFRvLJEry — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2025

Venditte would go on to pitch 72.1 total MLB innings for six teams between 2015 and 2020, but he only racked up the one “amphibious” headline as far as we can tell. The East Oregonian remains in print, which is impressive in 2025, although they did drop to one print issue a week last year. And they certainly gave us a funny moment to look back at here.

One more serious note on the “amphibious” moment was how it illustrated a challenge with errors relating to wire service stories, though. Wire services such as the AP provide headlines with their stories, but client papers and websites can, and often do, change those headlines. That’s what led to this error appearing only in the one specific paper, not in the many places where AP writer Howard Ulman’s story here was syndicated.

While most here probably figured out the headline was erroneous and was the paper’s mistake rather than the wire service’s, that hasn’t always been the case lately. We’ve even seen that on some more serious stories, such as the Boston Globe change to an Imane Khelif headline last summer that led to the paper having to apologize. “Amphibious pitcher” was a funny localization mistake, but these sometimes have larger consequences. Thus, a look back at the Venditte case is also a good reminder of the importance of being careful with headlines, including on syndicated stories.