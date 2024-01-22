Doug Kyed and his daughter, Hallie, via his personal Instagram account.

Doug Kyed, who covers the New England Patriots for the Boston Herald, has often shared details of his 2-year-old daughter, Hallie, and her battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Early Monday morning, Kyed announced on social media that after battling AML since April, Kallie died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday as he and his wife, Jen, held her hands in bed.

Any of you know our two-year-old, Hallie, was diagnosed with AML in April. Hallie died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning as Jen and I held her hands in bed.https://t.co/ucOvFx1EIU pic.twitter.com/NF4JYIDZBz — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 22, 2024

Kyed’s message continued with a heartfelt tribute to his daughter:

We’re completely lost and heartbroken without Hallie. Our lives will never be the same. Hallie was such a special kid, and she made a positive impact on so many people she met. We were lucky to be her parents, and Olivia knows she was fortunate to have the best baby sister. We knew the prognosis was poor when she relapsed after her bone marrow transplant, so the whole family spent special time at the hospital last week, but we held out hope for remission because of how brave, strong and resilient Hallie had been through her entire nine-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Unfortunately, chemotherapy after transplant was ineffective, and her aggressive form of leukemia had grown out of control by the time she started a trial treatment. Doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital did everything they could to help Hallie, and she beat AML every day for over nine months straight. Hal, my koala baby, my little Hallie Bear, my Sour Patch Kid. She’d yell “DADDDDYYY” at me to take her on a walk around the hospital floor and then give me sweet little pats on the back when I took her out of her crib. She was so beautiful, naturally funny (and knew it) and was going to be a star in dance class. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff loved seeing which princess dress she’d be wearing that day (or particular hour). She loved painting, LOL dolls, her pink Hallie blanket and most of all, her cat Rambe, puppies and her family. The world is a worse place without Hallie in it. If you can take anything from Hallie today, it’s to know exactly what you want and to be persistent in asking for it, whether it’s going on a walk, ride in the car or wearing one particular princess dress (usually Cruella). I’ll miss rubbing and kissing her head the most. We’ll keep you updated on Hallie’s memorial services. Hallie Forever. March 28, 2021-January 21, 2024

Hallie’s bravery and strength in the face of adversity are an inspiration to us all. May her story continue to touch hearts and inspire others to fight for what matters most.

Our thoughts are with Doug, Jen, Olivia, and the entire Kyed family during this incredibly difficult time. May Hallie’s memory be a blessing.

If you’d like to help the Kyed family during this trying time, here’s a link to Hallie’s GoFundMe.

