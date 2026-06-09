Credit: WPBF 25 News
By Drew Lerner on

The sports-writing ranks got a little thinner on Tuesday.

Dave Hyde, longtime sports columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and author of several books including “Still Perfect: The Untold Story of the 1972 Miami Dolphins,” was laid off by the newspaper he worked at for 36 years. Hyde announced the news on social media, saying the decision was a cost-cutting move.

“My 36-year run at the Sun-Sentinel is over. Laid off for the first time since I lost my job as an ice-rink skate guard at 17. Cost-cutting move then, they said, too,” Hyde wrote. “I’m a month from 65, so please keep any sympathy for my newspaper friends who didn’t make it to the finish line like I have. I’m looking forward to doing some things I want to do so before the hall narrows and the light dims so you might not be completely done with me yet. Thanks to everyone who made it such a fun run.”

Hyde has been honored with numerous awards and recognition throughout his career in journalism, including the National Headliner Award columnist of the year in 2016. He’s also won the Associated Press Sports Editor award for investigatory work and has been featured in the yearly anthology “The Best American Sports Writing.”

In addition to his book about the 1972 Miami Dolphins, Hyde wrote “1968: The Year That Saved Ohio State Football” and Jimmy Johnson’s autobiography “Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls and Football.”

Hyde’s announcement spurred an outpouring of support and admiration from those within the industry.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

View all posts by Drew Lerner