Credit: WPBF 25 News

The sports-writing ranks got a little thinner on Tuesday.

Dave Hyde, longtime sports columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and author of several books including “Still Perfect: The Untold Story of the 1972 Miami Dolphins,” was laid off by the newspaper he worked at for 36 years. Hyde announced the news on social media, saying the decision was a cost-cutting move.

My 36-year run at the Sun-Sentinel is over. Laid off for the first time since I lost my job as an ice-rink skate guard at 17. Cost-cutting move then, they said, too. I’m a month from 65, so please keep any sympathy for my newspaper friends who didn’t make it to the finish line… — Dave Hyde (@davehydesports) June 9, 2026

“My 36-year run at the Sun-Sentinel is over. Laid off for the first time since I lost my job as an ice-rink skate guard at 17. Cost-cutting move then, they said, too,” Hyde wrote. “I’m a month from 65, so please keep any sympathy for my newspaper friends who didn’t make it to the finish line like I have. I’m looking forward to doing some things I want to do so before the hall narrows and the light dims so you might not be completely done with me yet. Thanks to everyone who made it such a fun run.”

Hyde has been honored with numerous awards and recognition throughout his career in journalism, including the National Headliner Award columnist of the year in 2016. He’s also won the Associated Press Sports Editor award for investigatory work and has been featured in the yearly anthology “The Best American Sports Writing.”

In addition to his book about the 1972 Miami Dolphins, Hyde wrote “1968: The Year That Saved Ohio State Football” and Jimmy Johnson’s autobiography “Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls and Football.”

Hyde’s announcement spurred an outpouring of support and admiration from those within the industry.

Besides being a wonderful person, Dave exits the industry as clearly one of the best sportswriters in the history of our market, alongside Edwin Pope, Dan Le Batard and @gregcote as the most elegant wordsmiths in the history of South Florida sportswriting, in my view. He’ll be… https://t.co/9omwOgPZtM — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 9, 2026

In a business where it’s not easy to stand out and get longevity, Dave has done it with ultimate class and respect. There are few like him. His work in South Florida will be missed and leave a real void in great storytelling. https://t.co/m1DGDUba82 — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 9, 2026