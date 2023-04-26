Long-time Dallas Morning News sportswriter Chuck Carlton has passed away. His colleague Kevin Sherrington tweeted about that Wednesday:

My great sorrow to acknowledge the passing of friend and colleague @ChuckCarltonDMN on Tuesday. Obituary to come shortly on a pro’s pro. — Kevin Sherrington (@KSherringtonDMN) April 26, 2023

Carlton (seen above in a 2015 staff photo) had been at the Morning News for more than a decade. He particularly specialized in college sports coverage, including the Big 12 and Texas A&M, but covered many other sports for them as well. Recently, he was covering the Dallas Stars’ playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, with his last articles there posted Saturday in the wake of Friday’s Game 3. Stars’ coach Peter DeBoer paid tribute to Carlton Wednesday:

Stars coach Peter DeBoer expresses condolences on behalf of the organization regarding the passing of our Chuck Carlton. pic.twitter.com/nd9LGN0C3k — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 26, 2023

Texas Longhorns’ football coach Steve Sarkisian also offered a salute to Carlton Wednesday:

Steve Sarkisian opens his press conference at the Touchdown Club of Houston by offering condolences to the Dallas Morning News' Chuck Carlton and his family. "He was a good man." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) April 26, 2023

Carlton was particularly known for his coverage of the Big 12, including football, realignment stories, and more. And he made a mark on many, as shown by the tributes to him that poured in on Twitter after Sherrington’s tweet Wednesday:

Chuck was a friend to and supporter of the #GoodyearCottonBowl Classic. Our condolences. Thoughts and prayers to the Carlton family and his @dallasnews family. — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) April 26, 2023

Oh no. I learned so much being a young college reporter watching Chuck Carlton, the consummate professional. No where he wasn't willing to go to chase a story. I'm hurting for my DMN family today https://t.co/RD809mPuKy — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) April 26, 2023

Chuck Carlton to many young reporters was the standard of writing. In our brief passings at Big 12 Media Days, visits to College Station and Austin and trips to Arlington, he always was smiling and willing to listen. He’ll truly be missed. https://t.co/8VmG5eVckB — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) April 26, 2023

Chuck Carlton was a staple on the Big 12 beat and college football in general. — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) April 26, 2023

It was never anything short of a pleasure to work with Chuck Carlton. I always appreciated the thoughtful advice and assistance he offered to me as a young reporter. His coverage and insight will be sorely missed in college football. — Brady Vardeman (@BradyVardeman) April 26, 2023

Our thoughts go out to all of Carlton’s family and friends.

[Kevin Sherrington on Twitter; top image of Carlton from Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News]