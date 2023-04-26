A 2015 Dallas Morning News photo of Chuck Carlton.
Long-time Dallas Morning News sportswriter Chuck Carlton has passed away. His colleague Kevin Sherrington tweeted about that Wednesday:

Carlton (seen above in a 2015 staff photo) had been at the Morning News for more than a decade. He particularly specialized in college sports coverage, including the Big 12 and Texas A&M, but covered many other sports for them as well. Recently, he was covering the Dallas Stars’ playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, with his last articles there posted Saturday in the wake of Friday’s Game 3. Stars’ coach Peter DeBoer paid tribute to Carlton Wednesday:

Texas Longhorns’ football coach Steve Sarkisian also offered a salute to Carlton Wednesday:

Carlton was particularly known for his coverage of the Big 12, including football, realignment stories, and more. And he made a mark on many, as shown by the tributes to him that poured in on Twitter after Sherrington’s tweet Wednesday:

Our thoughts go out to all of Carlton’s family and friends.

[Kevin Sherrington on Twitter; top image of Carlton from Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News]

