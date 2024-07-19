Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Michael Gehlken announced he's stepping down, bringing a flood of well wishes from his colleagues and fans. Photo Credit: The San Diego Union-Tribune on YouTube Photo Credit: The San Diego Union-Tribune on YouTube
Dallas Cowboys beat writer Michael Gehlken announced Thursday he’s leaving The Dallas Morning News after five seasons covering the team.

Gehlken, who has also covered the Chargers and Raiders in his 14-year career as an NFL beat reporter, posted the news on X, saying “it is time to walk away.”

“After five seasons reporting on the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News, I am stepping down and moving to Washington, D.C., for family reasons,” Gehlken wrote. “Journalism was my childhood dream job. Having lived it for 15 years, I begin the search for a new challenge. Thank you.”

Gehlken thanked members of the Cowboys organization, from players down to PR staff, and while he clearly enjoyed his job, he said family comes first. He and his wife welcomed their first child last year, and they have family in the D.C. area.


In addition to his work with the Morning News, Gehlken was a familiar face and voice through radio and TV appearances, sharing Cowboys news and opinions.

He was well-regarded among not only fans, but his peers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport responded to Gehlken’s post with a short message: Good luck! You had an awesome run.”


Other NFL media also responded to the news.


