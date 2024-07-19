Photo Credit: The San Diego Union-Tribune on YouTube

Dallas Cowboys beat writer Michael Gehlken announced Thursday he’s leaving The Dallas Morning News after five seasons covering the team.

Gehlken, who has also covered the Chargers and Raiders in his 14-year career as an NFL beat reporter, posted the news on X, saying “it is time to walk away.”

“After five seasons reporting on the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News, I am stepping down and moving to Washington, D.C., for family reasons,” Gehlken wrote. “Journalism was my childhood dream job. Having lived it for 15 years, I begin the search for a new challenge. Thank you.”

Gehlken thanked members of the Cowboys organization, from players down to PR staff, and while he clearly enjoyed his job, he said family comes first. He and his wife welcomed their first child last year, and they have family in the D.C. area.

Personal news: After five seasons reporting on the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News, I am stepping down and moving to Washington, D.C., for family reasons. Journalism was my childhood dream job. Having lived it for 15 years, I begin the search for a new challenge. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yhrutGvrvh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 18, 2024



In addition to his work with the Morning News, Gehlken was a familiar face and voice through radio and TV appearances, sharing Cowboys news and opinions.

He was well-regarded among not only fans, but his peers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport responded to Gehlken’s post with a short message: Good luck! You had an awesome run.”

Good luck! You had an awesome run. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2024



Other NFL media also responded to the news.

Will miss your NFL reporting, Michael. Always one of the most trusted in the business.

But family is always first. Know you’ll find success wherever the next chapter takes you. — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) July 18, 2024

Epic run – everyone in the world of fantasy football owes you a debt of gratitude. Know you’ll crush whatever is next. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) July 18, 2024

Incredible run! Best of luck, sir. — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) July 18, 2024

Michael, you will crush in whatever you choose to do. Best of luck in your move and your new endeavors. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 18, 2024

Michael was always on top of every detail on the #DallasCowboys, big and small. His preparation and personal guidance he’s given me and others on the beat set a standard you strive to reach. He is truly one of the best journalists I’ve been around. I will miss having him around. https://t.co/WOt0r03qgg — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) July 18, 2024

Thank you for all you’ve done, Michael! Truly one of the best in the business and whatever comes next I have zero doubt you will conquer that as well. — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) July 18, 2024



[Michael Gehlken on X, Photo Credit: The San Diego Union-Tribune on YouTube]