Shots from the Denver Nuggets’ Game 7 win and the Colorado Avalanche’s Game 7 loss, as well as the Denver Post sports front covering both. (Nuggets image from Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images, Post front image from Matt Schubert on X, Avalanche image from Jerome Miron/Imagn Images.)

While print newspaper subscription numbers are well below their heights, printed papers still reach a large number of people. And a print product allows for some clever design approaches less often seen online. The latest example of that comes from the sports front page in Sunday’s edition of The Denver Post, which covered the Colorado Avalanche’s Game 7 loss and the Denver Nuggets’ Game 7 win with a juxtaposition of the “Seventh Hell/Seventh Heaven” headlines on the same page. Here’s how that looked, via Post sports editor Matt Schubert:

As Schubert noted in response to a reply from Altitude TV’s Vic Lombardi, this was a pivot from a hoped-for “Seventh Heaven” headline for both:

The hope was that SEVENTH HEAVEN would apply to all things on that page. — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) May 4, 2025

Here are some of the other responses this front drew:

Great work by our editors. Fantastic looking front page. But Seventh Heaven was the plan. Avs threw Ragu on that plan. https://t.co/MNpMYRgibu — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 4, 2025

Great work on that sports cover https://t.co/GeyoPr72MY — Michael Hicks (@MHicksEditor) May 4, 2025

There have been quite a few notable front pages and sports front pages from newspapers over the years. Not all of those are in the positive column, but this one is. This was an impressive way for The Denver Post to capture both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat for sports teams they cover Saturday, with that heaven/hell dichotomy. And the print format allowed for that to be done in a beautiful form.