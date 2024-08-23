Clarence Hill Jr. interviews Brandin Cooks of the Dallas Cowboys. (Supplied by Clarence Hill Jr.)

Few journalists understand the Dallas Cowboys more than Clarence Hill Jr.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram writer has chronicled the team since 1997, enduring multiple coaching regimes and relatively limited playoff history but endless storylines, nonetheless. After recently speaking with Awful Announcing’s Michael Grant about his time covering the never-ending drama of America’s Team, Hill is departing the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after nearly three decades of coverage.

Hill offered his goodbyes to the Star-Telegram on Friday after a 29-year run.

My goodbye to the Star-Telegram Clarence Hill: Thank you, Fort Worth and the Star-Telegram. I will always embody your fighting spirithttps://t.co/14BgExLJ6b — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 23, 2024

“Tears were shed over this decision,” writes Hill in his final column. “And this comes from a man who is typically unemotional when it comes to his personal life.”

Hill delved into his experiences covering the Cowboys, revealing that while this was his final Cowboys camp with the Star-Telegram, he has embarked on a new venture that will allow him to continue chronicling the team daily.

Here’s more from Hill’s final piece with the Star-Telegram: And when I got to the Cowboys, it was a dream come true. I grew up in tiny Schulenburg, hoping to follow Tony Dorsett in the Cowboys backfield. I ended up working every Sunday at Texas Stadium — like Dorsett — and now at AT&T Stadium, detailing every transaction, transgression and touchdown. I embodied the spirit of Fort Worth for the last 27 years. We might not be as well known and may not be the biggest, but the Star-Telegram was never and will never be outhustled or outworked. We will treat you right and with integrity. And we will have a funky town good time along the way. And by the end of the day, you will remember our name.

When Hill spoke with AA’s Grant, he offered a glimpse into his career at the Star-Telegram. And while it was unbeknownst at the time — at least publicly — that his exit would be coming toward the start of the 2024 NFL regular season, he did share how difficult it was to cover the Cowboys and the story he was proudest of breaking.

“It’s local and national when you cover the Cowboys. You have The Dallas Morning News and The Athletic,” Hill said. “We have The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. All the local TV stations in addition to the radio stations. We have people who are on the Cowboys beat who break news. You have the national guys, whether it’s Fox, ESPN, or everyone else.

“We’re competing with everybody. Everybody wants a piece of it. Yeah, it’s hard. It’s frustrating. It can be tough. But that’s what covering the Cowboys is all about.”

“My first big break was Scissor Gate with Michael Irvin in 1998. He had a fight with a teammate, Everett McIver, at training camp,” Hill continued. “I got that tip from one of the security guards. They were fighting over a haircut. As a veteran, Michael wanted to jump in line to get a haircut. And (McIver’s) like, you’re not going to jump in line. It became a fight. He’s a big boy. The Cowboys called it horseplay. That was the official term for it.”

Hill has yet to reveal what his next move will be, but we know it’ll cover the Cowboys in one capacity or another.