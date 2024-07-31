Clarence Hill Jr. interviews Brandin Cooks of the Dallas Cowboys. (Supplied by Clarence Hill Jr.)

When it comes to covering America’s Team, few have more experience than Clarence Hill Jr. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram‘s writer/columnist has been reporting on the Dallas Cowboys since 1997. Since then, he has seen more head coaches (seven) than playoff victories (4).

This fall could be the last dance for this version of the Cowboys. Several players and head coach Mike McCarthy are in the final years of their contracts. To better understand Dallas’ present and possible future, we caught up with Hill to learn more about a team that always makes national news.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: Will this be the most drama-filled season in a while?

Clarence Hill Jr.: “There’s a lot of uncertainty here. More than 30 players are in the last year of their deals. I believe Dak (Prescott) and CeeDee (Lamb) will get done. You got the entire coach staff in the last year of their deals. So, there’s more uncertainty regarding the future of this team beyond this season than ever.

“Drama? I don’t know when the drama has not been here. My first year on the beat Barry Switzer got arrested for having a gun at the airport in 1997. It’s always been something.”

Why did you write a column wondering if the Cowboys have set up Mike McCarthy to fail?

“He’s done a great job. The charge is always to get better, to go further, but on paper, you did not do anything to improve the team. You’ve got so many questions. You remade the office line with rookies and lost four, five, six starters in free agency. You didn’t do anything to replace them with proven performers.

“I think it’s a team that has talent. You look at Dak, CeeDee, Micah Parsons, and the cornerbacks, you have talent on this team. But it’s the same talent you ended the season with.

“Your goal is to improve from last year, and the team on the field last year couldn’t get it done. So, you’re asking them to do more and go further with less talent on paper. And in an environment where everybody’s fighting for their jobs. Everybody’s looking over their shoulder, including the coaching staff. It doesn’t seem like the environment is conducive to having your best season.”

Do you give any credence to the Bill Belichick rumors?

“No. Jerry (Jones) loves to stoke fires. He loves people talking about the Cowboys. I remember in 2016 when Dak Prescott was 13-3 and Jason Garrett had already said, ‘Dak is our quarterback.’ Jerry, at every press conference, said, ‘I dream of a day of Tony Romo leading us to the Super Bowl.

“That’s not what a rookie quarterback needs to hear from his owner. That’s not what the head coach needs to hear from his owner. You’ve got the best record in the league, and you don’t need to hear that stuff.

“But he likes stoking the fires. That’s going to get headlines. He would never rule out Belichick. I don’t think that Belichick is on the (radar). I think he wants Mike McCarthy to succeed. I think he would love to sign Mike McCarthy to an extension.”

Who is coaching the Cowboys in 2025: McCarthy, Belichick, or someone else?

“Wow. I’m going to go with McCarthy. I’m going to give him a chance to make this thing happen. I like McCarthy. I think he’s done a great job in this situation. Of course, that means nothing if they don’t do something in the playoffs. But again, I just think that the Belichick situation is more headlines than something that’s concrete.”

Is Mike Florio’s accusation of Jones being cheap with players fair?

“I think Jones wants to win every negotiation. And at the end of the day—Mike Florio knows this as well as anyone—he always pays his guys. He’s never lost a guy he wanted to keep. They always get market value or surpass market value.

“Now, the question is: should they have done it earlier? Should they have been smarter about doing something so they’re not paying through the nose? You can question how he goes about getting these deals done. But ultimately, they sign their guys.

“And in regards to being cheap, in terms of his big-name free agents, he goes bargain-basement with the free agency for sure. But as far as his main guys are concerned, Dak Prescott was paid at the top of the market when he was up. He’ll probably be paid at the top of the market again.”

Jerry Jones says the Cowboys are “all in”.



He then goes onto explain what “all in” means from his perspective. pic.twitter.com/Nc5SEGfm55 — A to Z Sports (@AtoZSportsNFL) July 25, 2024

How difficult is it to cover a team as popular as the Cowboys?

“It’s local and national when you cover the Cowboys. You have The Dallas Morning News and The Athletic. We have The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. All the local TV stations in addition to the radio stations. We have people who are on the Cowboys beat who break news. You have the national guys, whether it’s Fox, ESPN, or everyone else.

“We’re competing with everybody. Everybody wants a piece of it. Yeah, it’s hard. It’s frustrating. It can be tough. But that’s what covering the Cowboys is all about.”

What story are you proudest of breaking?

“My first big break was Scissor Gate with Michael Irvin in 1998. He had a fight with a teammate, Everett McIver, at training camp. I got that tip from one of the security guards. They were fighting over a haircut. As a veteran, Michael wanted to jump in line to get a haircut. And (McIver ‘s) like, you’re not going to jump in line. It became a fight. He’s a big boy. The Cowboys called it horseplay. That was the official term for it.”

Why do former Cowboys players get so many broadcasting jobs?

“They have so much experience talking to the media during their career. Certainly, they have a name because they talk to the media and the Cowboys are so much in the media. They have a chance to be out front and hone those skills. Because of them being with the Cowboys, they become household names. People know them, they recognize them, and so people want to hire them.”

Dak to Jalen Brooks. He is fast pic.twitter.com/o6vgDEJVy1 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 26, 2024

Can you explain how the NFLPA’s proposed elimination of locker room media access would hinder your job?

“The locker room is where you create a relationship with players. The idea that you could be in some mix zone outside the locker room, that’s not how it works. They’re only going to bring certain players. You’re in the locker room for 35, 40, 45 minutes, depending on the team.

“Certainly you have your tentpole people you talk to, whether it’s in Dallas with Dak, Zeke, or Micah. But there are other young guys you can create relationships with, talk to, get great stories from, and get insight on the team. So that will greatly affect our ability to cover the team and uncover stories you wouldn’t ordinarily get if we’re not in the locker room.”

What’s your best guess on the Cowboys’ season?

“I still think the Cowboys have the best quarterback in the NFC East. They have one of the best receivers, probably the two best guards, the best pass rusher, and the best cornerback tandem. They’re a talented team. I think they get to the playoffs, 10 or 11 wins, and then we’ll see. It’s always potluck in the playoffs with the Cowboys. Can they take it to the next level?”