Most of the discussion of the Chicago Bears-Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday was about Taylor Swift being there to cheer on Travis Kelce from his suite. But the actual game was far less notable, with Fox even switching many national markets to Cardinals-Cowboys partway through the Chiefs’ 41-10 victory.

The Bears’ play was particularly poor, with them only posting 203 net yards, 87 passing yards, and 11 first downs, and allowing 456 net yards, 303 passing yards, and 31 first downs. That led to a remarkably harsh postgame report card from Mark Potash of The Chicago Sun-Times:

Never seen this before pic.twitter.com/rcrbIYZrcE — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 25, 2023

Yes, it’s hard to disagree with most of those grades. But this is still quite notable to see. Still, it’s probably better than the other Bears‘ headlines that have been out there this past week. And the intense Swift focus from the broadcast may actually have been good for the Bears, leading to on-broadcast discussion of something else than just how poorly they played. As for the Sun-Times, this was just one of many not-so-favorable headlines from them on Sunday:

Through three games this season, the Bears are 0-3. And they’ve been outscored 106-47. And that’s before considering any of their off-field turmoil. But hey, at least they get to play the Denver Broncos this coming Sunday, a fellow 0-3 team that almost hit an NFL record for margin of defeat this week in a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. That game may not make for good watching (and fortunately, it’s only a regional broadcast on CBS), but it may lead to at least a slightly better report card.

