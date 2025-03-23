Mar 19, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) looks on against the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
MLBNewspapersBy Sam Neumann on

Bob Nightengale may have prematurely ended the 2024 Minnesota Twins’ season, but on Sunday, he almost ended the life of a baseball superstar — at least for four minutes on social media.

If you were doom-scrolling through X (formerly Twitter) on this fine morning, you might’ve had to stop and double-check what you just read. Nightengale, a USA Today columnist with a history of missteps on social media, took it to a new level this time.

The news that San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Bryce Miller had tragically passed away at 56 from bladder cancer had just started to surface. Nightengale, quoting an article, mistakenly wrote that Bryce Harper had died. Yes, the Philadelphia Phillies’ star first baseman.

It took him four minutes to fix the error.

While Nightengale’s misstep was certainly alarming, it shouldn’t overshadow the sad reality of Bryce Miller’s passing. The focus should remain on honoring Miller’s life and legacy, even as we shake our heads at this latest social media blunder.

And there were plenty of shaking heads to go around.

There’s an edit button for verified users on X for a reason, but this one seems a bit more questionable than most of his mistakes.

Nightengale hasn’t done what he did on Sunday before, but he has a well-established history of being wrong and having ill-fated social media blunders.

There are plenty of examples.

He obviously didn’t do it intentionally, and mistakes happen. But when it comes to Nightengale, they seem to happen more frequently than with other reporters.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann