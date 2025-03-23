Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bob Nightengale may have prematurely ended the 2024 Minnesota Twins’ season, but on Sunday, he almost ended the life of a baseball superstar — at least for four minutes on social media.

If you were doom-scrolling through X (formerly Twitter) on this fine morning, you might’ve had to stop and double-check what you just read. Nightengale, a USA Today columnist with a history of missteps on social media, took it to a new level this time.

The news that San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Bryce Miller had tragically passed away at 56 from bladder cancer had just started to surface. Nightengale, quoting an article, mistakenly wrote that Bryce Harper had died. Yes, the Philadelphia Phillies’ star first baseman.

The damage is done, my friend. pic.twitter.com/WNGkpDklyZ — Lord Richter Smegmaburg III (@Richard_Smegma) March 23, 2025

It took him four minutes to fix the error.

Awful news: Bryce Miller, the talented and sharp-witted columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune, has passed away at the age of 56 from bladder cancer. https://t.co/lqr0RMcFi5 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 23, 2025

While Nightengale’s misstep was certainly alarming, it shouldn’t overshadow the sad reality of Bryce Miller’s passing. The focus should remain on honoring Miller’s life and legacy, even as we shake our heads at this latest social media blunder.

And there were plenty of shaking heads to go around.

Fucking Bob man pic.twitter.com/qGIvrEvIHj — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) March 23, 2025

Bob Jesus Christ — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 23, 2025

His name isn’t Bryce Harper, Bob. Come on. — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) March 23, 2025

There’s an edit button for verified users on X for a reason, but this one seems a bit more questionable than most of his mistakes.

Nightengale hasn’t done what he did on Sunday before, but he has a well-established history of being wrong and having ill-fated social media blunders.

There are plenty of examples.

The Dodgers are going with Ben Casparius as their owner tonight in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/pPbskjcJLd — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2024

Mets catcher Wilson Alvarez has left 5 runners on base in his first 2 at-bats, or this game could really be ugly.

Still, Mets 6, Dodgers 0. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 14, 2024

The relentless NL West wild card race:

The Padres win again

The Diamondbacks win again

The Mets win again

Atlanta wins again. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 5, 2024

Minnesota #Twins manager Rocco Baldelli on shortstop Carlos Correa’s brilliant play to nail Dante Bichette at the plate in Game 1: ‘It’s a play I think we’ll see forever in Twins history.’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 4, 2023

The Miami #Marlins pull off 4-3 comeback victory over the #Pirates, moving closer to their first postseason berth in a full season since 2001 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 30, 2023

Trevor Bauer and the #Mets have a deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Cleveland is definitely trading Mike Clevinger by tomorrow’s deadline, but it’s still unknown where he’s going, with teams still upping their offers. They have requested players physicals from at least two teams, but NOT the #Padres, who appear no longer to be the favorites. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2020

Eventful two hours pic.twitter.com/YjD5rOSVIn — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) June 23, 2020

The #Cubs get Shelby Miller from #Braves for Javy Baez per @GDubCub — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2015

He obviously didn’t do it intentionally, and mistakes happen. But when it comes to Nightengale, they seem to happen more frequently than with other reporters.