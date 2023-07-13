Credit: Providence Journal | Longtime Providence Journal columnist Bill Reynolds passed away on Thursday.

Bill Reynolds, a longtime sportswriter for the Providence Journal, passed away on Wednesday. He was 78.

The Journal’s staff wrote an obituary for Reynolds, whose cause of death was not provided by the paper.

“Bill Reynolds, who spent almost four decades writing a popular column for the Providence Journal, as well as a dozen books, died Thursday,” they wrote.

Reynolds authored several books, including one with Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino, according to the obituary. He was a beloved figure for several decades in the New England area. That was evident from the response to Reynolds’ passing as the news emerged Thursday afternoon.

Dan Barry of the New York Times tweeted about Reynolds’ death. The Times columnist left a touching note with the tweet. Barry wrote, “Bill Reynolds, sportswriting institution, long-time @projo columnist, helluva basketball player, and friend, has died; he was 78. For many of us, he represented the best of Rhode Island. Keep shooting, Bunky.”

Bill Reynolds, sportswriting institution, long-time @projo columnist, helluva basketball player, and friend, has died; he was 78. For many of us, he represented the best of Rhode Island. Keep shooting, Bunky.https://t.co/sBBGY4uJK9 via @projo — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) July 13, 2023

ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote, “Sad news. Bill Reynolds was a giant in Rhode Island and beyond. So gifted and one of the best people ever to talk hoops with. Prayers to his family and those close to him.”

Sad news. Bill Reynolds was a giant in Rhode Island and beyond. So gifted and one of the best people ever to talk hoops with. Prayers with his family and those close to him. https://t.co/Msf8UXwHi5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 13, 2023

Fox Sports’ John Fanta, who covers Big East basketball, tweeted, “One of the best basketball writers ever. Period. Bill Reynolds is a Rhode Island legend who impacted so many. He was an unbelievable storyteller. RIP to an all-timer.”

One of the best basketball writers ever. Period. Bill Reynolds is a Rhode Island legend who impacted so many. He was an unbelievable storyteller. RIP to an all-timer. https://t.co/PFywfyBQW0 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) July 13, 2023

Kevin McNamara, a longtime Providence Friars writer, wrote, “Sad to report that my friend Bill Reynolds passed away this morning. This is a remembrance from a few years ago, the themes still ring true. #RIP Shooter.”

Sad to report that my friend Bill Reynolds passed away this morning. This is a remembrance from a few years ago, the themes still ring true. #RIP Shooterhttps://t.co/0nLDwIKcGW pic.twitter.com/KhvlFdVZnK — Kevin McNamara (@KevinMcNamara33) July 13, 2023

And Providence Journal columnist Bill Koch called Reynolds “One of the very best to ever do it.”

One of the very best to ever do it. Wit, intellect, the ability to truly capture the essence of those he covered — that was Bill Reynolds in a nutshell. Being able to call him a colleague and friend was nothing short of an honor. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/Rl21MbEu39 — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) July 13, 2023

These were just some of the touching words said about Reynolds after news of his passing emerged on Thursday. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

[Providence Journal]