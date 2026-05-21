Credit: AP

Howard Fendrich, who covered a wide range of sporting events but was an expert in tennis coverage for the Associated Press, died Thursday at the age of 55.

The Associated Press spoke with Fenrich’s wife, Rosanna Maietta, who confirmed he died Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He had been diagnosed with cancer in February, shortly after returning from covering his 11th Olympics.

“Howard was a gifted journalist who brought such skill, expertise, and enthusiasm to his work,” said AP Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Julie Pace. “His stories were a joy to read, combining lively writing with insightful reporting. He was also a generous and beloved colleague whose warmth and passion touched so many across the AP.”

It breaks my heart to share that my soulmate and father to Stefano and Jordan, Howard Fendrich, died Thursday. We had an amazing life and he had an incredible career. We were so proud of him and all his accomplishments. -Rosannahttps://t.co/VWnFDC8xyl — Howard Fendrich (@HowardFendrich) May 21, 2026

Fendrich spent 33 years at the AP, starting as an unpaid intern in Rome. After returning to the United States, he became an editor on the AP sports desk at the New York headquarters and penned a sports media column. He moved to the Washington area in 2005 and continued to cover that region’s major sports stories. Over his career, he earned two Grimsley Awards for best overall body of work among AP sports writers

Tennis coverage was where he thrived, covering the careers of Venus and Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and others. In total, he wrote about around 70 Grand Slam tournaments over nearly a quarter-century.

“He started covering tennis in 2002, right around the time I was starting to have my breakthrough in the sport, and over time he truly became part of the fabric of tennis,” Federer told the AP. “Tennis lost a wonderful journalist and a great person.”

Tributes for Fenrich poured in as news of his passing spread.

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and readers of longtime @AP national sports reporter Howard Fendrich, who has passed away at 55. Howard’s coverage of the @Nationals dates back to the team’s arrival in the nation’s capital. Howard was a highly respected… — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) May 21, 2026

Howard Fendrich was one of the great sports storytellers. He will be missed. Our condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/evyWtpJ8pF — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 21, 2026

My friend @HowardFendrich passed away today. Allow me to share some thoughts. We met as teenagers, immediately bonding over our mutually insane love of sports, all the local teams and Cal Ripken Jr. We remained close ever since. I’ll admit I tend to have a high opinion of my… — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 21, 2026

Howard Fendrich and I were the last two in the press room countless times around the world. He was SO great, as a person and as a reporter, and he was the standard bearer for US tennis media, easily the most-read of us all. I miss him so much already.https://t.co/K5M1CglBYm — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 21, 2026

All best to you and your family. Howard was a class class man. 🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/35PCqgd74I — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) May 21, 2026

A talented colleague, an even better friend, father, husband and person. RIP, Howard. You will be missed. 💔 https://t.co/QKjBUEekZP — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) May 21, 2026

Had the chance to work with Howard at AP New York early in my career, and @epells does a phenomenal job capturing his spirit. May his memory be a blessing 🙏 https://t.co/bQWuUg1zfb — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) May 21, 2026

Rest in peace Howard. One of the first established tennis journalists to offer me some guidance and support when I first started covering the sport. My thoughts go out to his friends and family ❤️ https://t.co/hS5j5XtU1n — Mike McIntyre (@McIntyreTennis) May 21, 2026