Adam Schein’s new daily digital show for the New York Post and California Post has a name and a launch date.

The New York Post announced this week that Schein Time will debut March 10, airing Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. ET on nypost.com/sports and the New York Post Sports and California Post Sports YouTube channels. The one-hour live-streamed show will feature Schein covering national sports topics with what the Post described as his “relentlessly passionate, hyper-informed, and unapologetically loud-for-the-truth” style.

“Post sports fans, get ready for an absolute game changer,” Schein said in a teaser video. “I’m Adam Schein. I’m about to bring a thunderstorm of takes, fire, and flat-out truth from the world of sports. This isn’t just another show. It’s a full throttle pedal to the metal explosion of passion, insight, unapologetic opinions that will dominate the sports conversation.”

Get ready, sports fans. This Tuesday, Post Sports will launch a new daily live talk show, “Schein Time,” hosted by @AdamSchein, one of the most energetic, informed and unfiltered voices in modern sports media. “Schein Time” debuts on March 10 and will air Monday through Friday… pic.twitter.com/rLauBJhHLo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 6, 2026

The show was first reported by Puck’s John Ourand in early February, with Schein confirming on X at the time that he was joining the Post to host a daily all-sports YouTube and digital show. The original launch date was set for March 2, but has been pushed back a week to March 10.

Schein will continue hosting his daily show, Schein On Sports, on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio and the SiriusXM Rise and Schein podcast alongside the new Post show. He also serves as the voice for the NFL on CBS in-game updates during Sunday broadcasts, which led Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen to call Schein’s voice “a delightful throwback,” praising his energetic delivery and willingness to say things like “trickeration” that make CBS games feel distinct from other networks’ coverage.

Adding a daily digital show to that lineup means Schein will be juggling multiple commitments, but he’s done it before and seems excited about the opportunity to bring his style to the Post.

“I am so excited for Schein Time!” Schein said in the Post’s announcement. “Viewers will get my hard-hitting brand of passionate, informed, and entertaining sports opinions every single weekday on the hottest topics the sports fan cares about. My style fits perfectly with the brash, unapologetic, and bold nature of The Post. I’ve been obsessed with The Post sports since I was 8 years old. This is a dream show. If you love sports with attitude, swagger, intensity, and most especially fun, you will love Schein Time.”

“Adam Schein is a natural fit for the Post audience, big energy, big opinions, and never afraid to plant a flag,” added Sean Giancola, CEO of New York Post Media Group. “He brings exactly the kind of passionate, no-nonsense sports talk fans crave. Schein Time is bold, built for the moment and built for both coasts and everywhere in between. We’re thrilled to launch this next chapter with Adam at the helm.”