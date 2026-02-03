Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media

Longtime New York sports talk host Adam Schein is going digital.

The CBS Sports and SiriusXM commentator is launching a new, daily digital show for the New York Post and its recently launched sister publication, the California Post. The show will air on YouTube.

According to Puck’s John Ourand, who had the scoop on Schein’s new gig, the show will focus on “national sports with an emphasis on teams in his new markets.”

Schein confirmed the news on X, writing, “Can’t wait to bring my passion, opinions to a hard hitting, iconic brand like the Post! Show starts 3/2 from Post studios in NYC.”

The still untitled show will premiere March 2.

🚨Elated to join @nypost @californiapost to host a daily all sports YouTube & digital show in addition to #ScheinOnSports on @SIRIUSXM and @NFLonCBS! Can’t wait to bring my passion, opinions to a hard hitting, iconic brand like the Post! Show starts 3/2 from Post studios in NYC. https://t.co/j2hkjQjvps — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) February 3, 2026

Schein is a radio and TV veteran, with experience across WFAN, CBS and SiriusXM. Currently, Schein hosts NFL studio coverage for CBS Sports and provides (delightful) hits as an update anchor for NFL on CBS each Sunday. At SiriusXM, Schein hosts Schein on Sports each morning for Mad Dog Sports Radio as well as the Rise and Schein podcast.

At a time when many other legacy media companies are shrinking, the News Corp-owned New York Post just launched a new publication based in Los Angeles called the California Post. The new publication is expected to focus heavily on sports, enough that it poached two top Los Angeles Times journos to cover the Dodgers.

Now, it has a popular host in Schein to bring daily digital video content to both platforms.