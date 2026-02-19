Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees television booth has traditionally taken a vastly different approach to their Subway Series rivals at the New York Mets. But that approach will change for the 2026 season.

According to Newsday, the Yankees will shorten the rotation of individuals in the YES Network broadcast booth for the upcoming campaign. The featured players will be longtime play-by-play man , Michael Kay, along with analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, and Joe Girardi, all of whom have a significant place in franchise history. ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco will serve as a fill-in announcer for Kay on select games.

In making the move, YES Network is dropping former players John Flaherty, Todd Frazier, and Jeff Nelson from calling games. Justin Shackil and Flaherty also did play-by-play last season and will not return in those roles. However, Shackil and Frazier will be involved in pregame and postgame studio coverage while Flaherty and Nelson are not part of the team’s coverage plans this year at all.

One of the hallmarks of the New York Yankees broadcast booth has been just how many former players have been involved behind the mics. It’s never been one set team like you see with the Mets where Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez have worked together for years and developed an incredible relationship with fans. Even going back to the days of Bobby Murcer, Jim Kaat, and Ken Singleton, there has always been a healthy rotation. But the team probably went too far in that direction in recent years where the likes of Al Leiter, Cameron Maybin, Carlos Beltrán and a cast of thousands were on the YES Network roster.

Alas, the Yankees may have finally decided that more consistency is a good thing for their broadcasts moving forward. It’s worked for the Mets at least, who finished second in last year’s Awful Announcing MLB broadcast rankings while the Yankees were all the way back in 23rd place.