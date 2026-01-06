Credit: imagn images, Get Up

The transfer portal is open and it is becoming more of a wild west landscape than ever before with millions of dollars changing hands. And Will Compton is irate that Nebraska ended up holding the bag in need of a new quarterback.

After being highly touted out of high school and having his own recruiting drama that spanned multiple commitments and de-commitments, Patrick Mahomes cosplayer Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal after two disappointing seasons in Lincoln.

That left the Cornhuskers without a quarterback. Head coach Matt Rhule thought he found one coming in through the portal with Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey, a former four-star recruit who has been a backup throughout his time in South Bend.

However, after committing to Nebraska, he turned around a day later and chose to flip to the University of Kentucky.

That left Nebraska alum and Bussin’ with the Boys co-host Will Compton in a sour mood.

Compton took to social media after the news dropped with harsh words for both Minchey and his agent, saying the transfer portal quarterback had a “lack of honor and spine” and that he “just f’d Nebraska.”

Kenny Minchey just fucked Nebraska. He committed.

Was supposed to visit tomorrow.

Agent had paperwork & said he was signing. Kentucky hit him with a blank check. Lack of honor & spine led him to switch before signing the contract. Agent complied. https://t.co/jp6qDvKG4C — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 6, 2026

It’s hard to tell where Nebraska might turn next as top quarterbacks are already getting swooped up, and some with astronomical price tags. Ironically, Dylan Raiola is still on the open market, but a reunion seems incredibly unlikely at this point.

While Will Compton might blame Kenny Minchey and his agent, the truth is this is the reality of the transfer portal and the current era of NIL and college football. Texas Tech is using big oil booster Cody Campbell to try to buy a national championship. Coaches like Lane Kiffin are leaving playoff programs to go elsewhere with more resources. There’s nothing to prevent Kenny Minchey for flipping a commitment at any point. If someone else comes in with more money or a better opportunity at the last minute, then he has every right to go elsewhere.

Some people (like Nick Saban) have their own ideas on how major college football can be fixed. But to this point, nobody actually seems like doing anything about it. So expect dramas like this to continue all across the country.