Credit CBC

Wayne Gretzky might not be as popular as he once was in Canada amid his relationship with Donald Trump, but he’s still rooting for his home country at the Olympics.

Appearing on the CBC broadcast of Canada’s men’s hockey semifinal Friday, host James Duthie asked Gretzky about being pulled into the country’s recently heightened tensions with the United States. And despite those tensions being heightened by his friend Donald Trump, Gretzky insists he wants to see Canada win a gold medal in hockey at the Olympics.

“I want Canada to win a gold medal. I’ve never wavered from that. I’ve been friends with presidents, prime ministers. Somehow there’s been a little bit more tension than normal.” – Wayne Gretzkypic.twitter.com/3nA87VnqbY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 20, 2026



“I’m a hockey player, I’m a Canadian, I’m a true Canadian. I want Canada to win a gold medal. I’ve never wavered from that,” Gretzky claimed. “I’ve been friends with presidents, prime ministers. Somehow, as you said, there’s been a little bit more tension than normal. At the end of the day, Canada and the U.S. are like brothers and sisters; they’re gonna fight and argue, but eventually you come together, right? That’s the way I see it.”

The tension between the United States and Canada was on full display during the NHL’s 4 Nations Face Off last year. And a lot of the increased tension stems from Trump waging a faux war on Canada early in his second term as president, imposing new tariffs on the country and threatening to force them into being the 51st state in the United States.

It should have been easy for Gretzky to say he wouldn’t support Trump’s invasion of Canada. It should be easy for anyone to condemn the ridiculous idea of Trump invading Canada. But as Canada sought support in its battles with Trump, Gretzky remained silent.

Gretzky has not publicly supported Trump‘s views on Canada, but he is still guilty by association. Trump even came to Gretzky’s defense as Canada began to turn on their beloved hero for his silence, calling him “the Greatest Canadian of them all,” which seemingly did the “Great One” no favors.

But credit Duthie for asking Gretzky the question on live TV. Gretzky is a longtime resident of the United States, he’s friends with the country’s polarizing president, and he works on TNT’s NHL coverage. Despite his deep roots with the United States, Gretzky insists he remains more loyal to Canada than Trump.