There has been so much movement in college realignment over the last several years that you could forgive anyone for not being exactly sure which team is in which conference.

But if you have just been named the new head football coach at Washington State University, that’s probably something you want to triple check before your introductory press conference.

New Cougars head coach Kirby Moore was introduced on Tuesday at a press conference. The 35 year-old is the brother of current New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore and played wide receiver at Boise State. He was hired at Wazzu after serving as the offensive coordinator at Missouri.

But in his scripted remarks, with the Pac-12 logo behind him, he said that it was time for Washington State to be a leader in the “new Mountain West conference.”

Oops.

It’s understandable why Kirby Moore would think he was in the Mountain West. Believe it or not, there will be more Mountain West Schools playing in the Pac-12 next season than there will be original Pac-12 schools.

Next year the surviving members of the Pac-12, Washington State and Oregon State, will welcome several schools that have plied their trade in that conference. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State are all moving from the Mountain West over to the Pac-12 starting next season. In fact, the two conferences are still involved in a lawsuit about the fees from the mass exit.

To round out the new-look Pac-12, Gonzaga will join from the West Coast Conference and Texas State will make the move from the Sun Belt. It does complete an incredible resurrection for the Conference of Champions, that was all but left for dead in realignment. They even have multiple rights deals with The CW and USA Sports that will help sustain the league moving forward.

But their next order of business might be some communication to all their coaches and athletic departments so that everyone is crystal clear what conference they are actually in.