Credit: © Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton is the latest athlete to launch a production company.

The Indiana Pacers point guard has formed Zero Doubt Creative and signed a multiyear production and development partnership with Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Zero Doubt Creative and Wheelhouse Sports will collaborate on original entertainment and branded content, with some pitched across the broader marketplace and some built for Haliburton’s YouTube and social channels.

“I’ve always been inspired by the power of content,” Haliburton said in a prepared statement. “Especially the ability to create ideas, moments, and experiences that can connect people through storytelling. As I’ve gotten older and experienced pivotal moments in my life, I wanted to find the right way to tell those stories. Launching Zero Doubt is the start.”

Their first project is Time Out, a docuseries following Haliburton’s recovery from the Achilles tendon rupture he suffered in Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers lost that series without their star, and Haliburton’s road back has been further complicated by a bout with shingles.

“Our goal is simple,” Haliburton continued, “tell honest, compelling stories and build a platform that will grow with me throughout my career and beyond, all the while setting up a community with like-minded individuals who lead with authenticity. I’m excited for what’s next.”

While some have argued that NBA player media has largely failed and the athlete-hosted podcast appears to be hitting a saturation point, projects like this suggest a pivot away from the daily grind of talking and toward controlled, premium storytelling that can travel across platforms and, more importantly, outlast the moment.