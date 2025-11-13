Screen grab: The Province

Tributes across the hockey and sports media world are pouring in following the news that longtime New York Rangers writer Larry Brooks has died at the age of 75.

According to the New York Post, Brooks passed away on Thursday morning following a brief battle with cancer.

The Manhattan native first began writing for The Post in 1976, joining the Rangers beat two years later. In 1982, he became the vice president of communications for the New Jersey Devils, a role that also involved him serving as the team’s radio color commentator.

Brooks returned to The Post in 1993, covering the Devils and writing a weekly Sunday hockey column known as “Slap Shots.” He returned to the Rangers beat in 1996 and has covered the Blue Shirts ever since, famously sparring with John Tortorella throughout his tenure as the team’s head coach.

The Larry Brooks-John Tortorella run-ins were a thing of legend. Rest in peace, Brooksie pic.twitter.com/wOpEXC723P — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 13, 2025

In addition to his role covering hockey, Larry Brooks also occasionally covered the New York Yankees, including the NHL’s cancelled 2004-05 lockout season, and tennis. In 2018, the Hockey Hall of Fame presented him with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award, which recognizes “distinguished members of the newspaper profession whose words have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.”

As news of Brooks’ death spread on Thursday, many of his former colleagues took to social media to pay tribute.

“The best ever. Every column he wrote was a must-read – not only hockey, but whenever he covered baseball and tennis too,” wrote Kenny Albert. “Hard to believe we will no longer see him – and his notebook – in the press box. RIP Larry.”

“The death of Larry Brooks isn’t just a death in the family for the New York Post. This is about the entire newspaper business,” Mike Lupica wrote. “No one ever covered a sport better than he covered hockey, which he did tirelessly and wonderfully and with endless generosity. In the times when I wandered into his world, my first move was always the same: Get with Brooksie.”

“This is so sad. Larry was legendary. I saw it up close while covering the Rangers,” added Linda Cohn. “I gravitated toward him in every media scrum and always enjoyed our conversations because nobody had more passion and knowledge of the game than Brooksie.”

The NHL and Rangers also released statements regarding Brooks’ death. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. His wife, Janis, passed away in 2020.