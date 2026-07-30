Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Michael Lombardi was put on administrative leave by the University of North Carolina this week after HR allegations of misconduct. And in the wake of the news, it seems like the entire football universe is taking turns dunking on him.

Lombardi has been the right-hand man of Bill Belichick as the program’s General Manager. The former NFL executive hyped up UNC as the “33rd NFL team” while the team slumped to an embarrassing 4-8 season. Combined with the drama surrounding Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson, the entire episode has been a three-ring circus.

But while questions have followed Belichick’s fit in college football and what exactly he is doing with his career, it’s been a very different story for Lombardi.

And the only takeaway from the reactions to Michael Lombardi being placed on leave is that he is the most unpopular man in football.

Bruce Feldman unleashed on Lombardi on a podcast with The Athletic, citing his arrogance and calling him “the worst general manager in college sports.”

“It’s the arrogance, it’s the abrasiveness. I mean there’s a lot of qualities that have rubbed people the wrong way for a long time. But Bill Belichick has been one of the people who has been in his corner and always, and the fact that Bill Belichick trusted him to have the most important job of anybody he could hire and it has blown up in his face and North Carolina’s face spectacularly,” Feldman said.

Feldman then commented on social media about the overwhelming number of messages he has received since the podcast and said that he is “almost universally loathed” throughout the sport.

Am stunned just how many ppl I’ve heard from in the past two days who have responded to what I said on our podcast Monday. It seems that he is almost universally loathed by people inside football. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 30, 2026

The negative reputation of Michael Lombardi is something that is transcendent.

In his brief time at Chapel Hill, Lombardi was perhaps best known in his role as a PR fixer for Bill Belichick, combating any criticism or skepticism that came his way with an air of superiority that was astonishing. He played the “fake news” card time and again even though there were detailed reports of just how unpopular he was on campus and as the program went into a tailspin. And his boasting about what he and Belichick would do at UNC, bringing their decades of pro experience to the college game, only set him up for people to celebrate his downfall.

But through his decades of experience in football, both as an administrator and as a media personality across a number of different platforms, it seems that nobody really likes the guy.

The only thing capable of uniting the country is Mike Lombardi https://t.co/h7dd9xG4to — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) July 29, 2026

The ski mask line made me squirt stuff out my nose. — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) July 30, 2026

Michael Lombardi arrogant and incompetent? I’m shocked. Said no one ever, other than the people dumb enough to hire him. https://t.co/W30k8BZe5C — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 29, 2026

My guy @BruceFeldmanCFB on it as always. Living in the Carolinas for 20+ years I have a lot of friends who are Tar Heel fans/alums I & feel bad for their program. Will be interesting to see how this ends. https://t.co/7ORLMI0gen — Charles “Buck” Arbuckle (@CharlesArbuckle) July 29, 2026

We had Michael Lombardi on the show a few times. I have done lots of interviews with people I probably wouldn’t want to hang out with, but who were totally professional/informative guests. Michael was neither. A very, very off-putting person. — Chris Mueller (@chrismuellerpgh.bsky.social) July 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM

Look, I don’t mean to sound conspiracy-minded, but I find it hard to believe someone as obviously intelligent as Michael Lombardi would get himself into trouble — The Falcoholic (@thefalcoholic.bsky.social) July 27, 2026 at 10:06 AM

Congratulations to Mike Lombardi to become the first person in the There Are No Rules Anymore Era of college sports to break the rules [image or embed] — Rodger Sherman (@rodger.bsky.social) July 27, 2026 at 1:46 PM

Al Davis on Lombardi in 2008 (H/T @joshdubowap.bsky.social) “Mike Lombardi has been fired from every job he’s ever had. Every job. He can’t get a job. Last year he was fired from a job he was working for for nothing. He was fired from Denver. But he does have ability. He does have some ability.” [image or embed] — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal.bsky.social) July 27, 2026 at 10:03 AM

COLUMN: “Whether Mike Lombardi gets a slap on the wrist or loses his job, the highest paid general manager in all of college football continues to create embarrassment for the oldest public university in the country.” Art Chansky weighs in. [image or embed] — 97.9 The Hill WCHL & Chapelboro.com (@wchlchapelboro.bsky.social) July 28, 2026 at 7:15 AM

I think I spoke for most people that love Tar Heel football last night “GET MICHAEL LOMBARDI OUT OF CHAPEL HILL” I’m also starting to get to that point with Bill Belichick. Get me back to some normalcy. pic.twitter.com/bA16aiXhxO — Anthony Pagnotta (Flounder) (@HTBAnthony) July 29, 2026

“Some people with some really powerful voices and a lot of money wanted to make a big splashy hire and kick Mack Brown to the curb and they are getting what they paid for. And they paid a lot for it.” @dannykanell reacts to the news of UNC putting Michael Lombardi on leave. pic.twitter.com/5riHRAMhl7 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 27, 2026

It would be a shock if Lombardi ever returned to the UNC program. And it’s hard to imagine, with all of the chaos surrounding Chapel Hill, that Bill Belichick will eventually right the ship and get the focus onto a winning football program.

North Carolina released a statement on Thursday saying that Michael Lombardi was indeed the subject of a university investigation, but saying they would not comment on the situation further at this time. And at this point, they don’t need to say anything more. The rest of the world is providing all the comments that are necessary.