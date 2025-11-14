Screengrab via X

If you’re a parent or have children somewhere in your life, or if you’ve been in a TikTok doomscroll in the last few months, you have likely encountered the 67 meme.

If you haven’t encountered the 67 meme and have no idea what I’m talking about, then consider yourself one of the luckiest people on the face of the earth. Also, I’m sorry.

Anyways, the 67 (pronounced “six, seeeeeeeven”) meme is the latest example of brainrot that is leading to the rapid demise of western civilization. It has no meaning, it has no purpose, it has no value. It’s just a bunch of kids waving their hands up and down whenever they see the numbers 6 and 7 put together.

In case you really want to question the meaning of life, the universe, and everything and why the gods are inflicting such punishment on modern humanity, you can study up on its origin story here. But just know that it’s so out of control that Dictionary.com named “67” its word of the year.

In the sports world, we’ve largely been immune to the impact of the 67 plague. However, it’s slowly taking hold. The meme even made its way to Tony Romo and Jim Nantz. And now it’s spreading like wildfire, specifically with young fans in attendance for women’s college basketball game.

Just take a look at this crowd at this week’s game between Maine and South Dakota when a free throw gives the home team the dreaded number.

Worst thing I’ve seen all day pic.twitter.com/eb6jMfOK4n — MJAY (@mjaybrod) November 12, 2025

It was a similar reaction when Auburn hosted Mississippi Valley State for another free throw to hit the number. At least the broadcast and the camera operators knew what was happening and captured the depressing moment for all the world to see.

I know what you’re thinking right? How great for these universities to host so many young kids at their games who are having the time of their lives. But if you’re in that first category above and have children in your life who have tortured you with the 67 meme day after day after day, then you are not seeing the harmless fun here.

The scary thing is that we are a copycat culture. One fan at Oklahoma State has sparked a nationwide trend of fans taking their shirts off and waving them at college football games. If these videos of young fans at women’s college basketball games erupting over the home team reaching 67 points go viral, then it could happen at arenas all around the country.

And the 67 meme is showing incredible staying power. It jumped the shark so long ago that Jaws was still in theaters. And yet, it’s still here. `

There are obviously only two responses that are appropriate for the NCAA to take action. Either any child under the age of 18 needs to be banned from attendance or games must end when one team reaches 66 points. Drastic times call for drastic measures, people.