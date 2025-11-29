Credit: @Cory_Mose on X

Steve Sarkisian wasn’t about to let CJ Vogel forget about his prediction.

The Texas coach was basking in Friday night’s 27-17 upset over Texas A&M when he decided to have a little fun with Vogel, the On Texas Football beat writer who picked the Aggies to win 38-31. And Sarkisian made sure to do it right at the start of his postgame press conference, just as Vogel was getting ready to ask a question.

“By the way, CJ picked us to lose tonight, if anybody was wondering,” Sarkisian announced.

“I did, indeed,” Vogel said. “Thanks for rehashing that one.”

“The team knows that, too, CJ, just so you’re aware.”

Here’s the clip 👀 I will say…great question from CJ lol way to bounce back https://t.co/U1Dy38FsFS pic.twitter.com/9UcdarWVLD — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) November 29, 2025

After the callout, Vogel asked his question about the Ryan Wingo double pass. Texas had opened its offensive attack with a screen pass to Wingo for five straight games, something predictable enough that people were noticing the pattern. This time, they added a double pass wrinkle that actually worked.

Sarkisian really had the audacity to try the Wingo screen pass again, but with a double pass attached. Unbelievable. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) November 29, 2025

Vogel handled it well, at least publicly. He posted on X afterward that he has no issue being wrong with predictions or takes, noting that it comes with the territory. He made it clear he’s not going to sugarcoat anything just because of the team he covers, and if people want blind predictions that Texas will win every game, his account isn’t the place to find them.

I have absolutely no issue being wrong with any predictions or takes. That “comes with the territory.” I’m not going to sugarcoat anything I say just because of the team I cover. If you want blind predictions that Texas is going to win every game, this isn’t the account for you. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) November 29, 2025

That’s actually the right approach. Vogel’s job is to cover Texas football honestly, not to be a cheerleader. He thought A&M would win, he said it, and he was wrong. That happens. The fact that Sarkisian called him out for it doesn’t change the fact that Vogel was doing his job.

It’s similar to what happened with Zach Sweet at Missouri earlier this season. Sweet, a student reporter for the Columbia Missourian, picked Kansas to beat Mizzou 30-27. After Missouri won 42-31, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and safety Daylan Carnell called him out in the postgame press conference, with Drinkwitz saying it was a “really poor take” and Carnell telling Sweet to “stop cheering for KU.”

Sweet handled it well, too, owning the bad prediction while clarifying he wasn’t rooting against his school.

The difference here is that Sarkisian kept it lighthearted.

And I’m just messing with you, CJ,” Texas’s head coach added. “You guys all have a job to do.”