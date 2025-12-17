Credit: WBRC Fox 6

Police in Hoover, Alabama, are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after sports reporter Christina Chambers and her husband were found dead in their home.

Hoover Police were called to the scene after a family member found Chambers and her husband unresponsive on Tuesday morning. Chambers and her husband were pronounced dead on the scene by gunshot wounds.

“A 3-year-old child was also located in the house, but was unharmed,” the Hoover Police Department announced. “Hoover Fire-Medics responded to the residence and pronounced a male and a female deceased from gunshot wounds. Although the investigation is in its early stages, it appears these deaths are the result of a murder/suicide, and there is no threat to the public related to this case.”

Chambers was a former sports reporter for WBRC in Birmingham. She joined the network in 2015 before leaving her full-time role in 2021. Chambers, however, continued as a freelancer for the network, contributing to WBRC’s sports show Sideline as recently as during the 2025 football season.

“We loved working with her. She was so quick with a smile, and with a warmth that was instantly charming to us as her work family and to you, her WBRC family, who she greatly appreciated and who she remained one of,” WBRC anchor Jonathan Hardison said as he announced the news on-air Tuesday. “We are devastated by this news, but we are most devastated for Christina and for the people who loved her the most, among which we count ourselves. But our thoughts and prayers today are both with her family and with her many friends as we absorb this news, as we digest this tragedy.”

Prior to joining WBRC, Chambers also worked as a sports reporter at WAKA in Montgomery, AL; WLTZ in Columbus, GA; and the Comcast Sports Southeast regional sports network in Atlanta. Chambers was a four-year scholarship athlete at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in cross country and track, where she received her degree in journalism.