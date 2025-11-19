Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt warms up prior to a game against NAU at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2025.

After a lost season due to injuries, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is one of the top players who could hit the college football transfer portal for 2026.

Leavitt underwent foot surgery at the end of October, and while the Sun Devils are still alive for now in the Big 12, all eyes are on the offseason.

Given the personnel shuffle that takes over college football each winter, it came as no surprise when on Tuesday, On3 insider Pete Nakos published a report along with Steve Wiltfong suggesting Leavitt’s return to Tempe was “doubtful.” Tucked into that story was a line in which the On3 duo reported that Leavitt’s brother and agent, Dallin, had stated that no decision was final.

The line proved to be a sticking point, as Dallin Leavitt immediately took to social media to counter Nakos’ reporting.

On his Instagram story early Tuesday, Dallin Leavitt posted supposed screenshots of text messages with Nakos in which Dallin told Nakos that Sam Leavitt’s departure was not nearly as certain as Nakos made it out to be.

“Y’all are a joke @on3. Addressed this right before Pete released the news…” Dallin Leavitt wrote.

With so many transactions around college football these days, there is a constant race to be first. Given that Leavitt’s ultimate decision could sway the College Football Playoff picture next season, Nakos scored a big scoop.

Ultimately, Dallin Leavitt did not deny the underlying point of Nakos’ report. Sam Leavitt does appear to be looking at other schools, though perhaps stating his return is “doubtful” could be a stretch.

Time will tell whether Nakos was wrong — or just early.