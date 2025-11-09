Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Rome Odunze doesn’t speak for his father, and his father doesn’t speak for him.

The Bears receiver addressed his father’s social media complaints Thursday after James Odunze spent Monday retweeting posts demanding the Chicago Bears trade his son to a team that would “actually throw to him.” He also retweeted another calling for Rome to get at least 10 targets per game and shared praise for Marvin Harrison Sr., who went after the Cardinals’ offense last week for underutilizing his son.

All of this came after Rome finished with zero catches in Chicago’s 47-42 win over Cincinnati. The Bears responded Tuesday with a video titled “Selfless” that showed Rome mic’d up throughout the game, spending two-plus minutes throwing blocks downfield while Chicago put up 576 yards of total offense and scored 47 points.

“I don’t make a big deal out of it,” Rome told reporters Thursday. “Obviously, he has his opinions, and I have mine. And he feels like he needs to voice those things on social media. That’s his prerogative. But he speaks for himself. I speak for myself.”

Rome leads Chicago in targets, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns through nine games. He’s averaging over seven targets per game.

“Oh, man, I’m happy,” Rome said when asked if he was frustrated by his usage. “I’m just trying to do my job within this organization as a leader, as a person, as an individual, and then as a football player. So, trying to excel at a Hall of Fame level in those aspects. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Cincinnati shadowed Rome with its best cornerback all afternoon, taking away Chicago’s leading receiver and forcing Caleb Williams to beat them elsewhere. Williams spread the ball to seven different receivers, with Colston Loveland catching six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 26 seconds left. The Bears put up their most total offense in 45 years.

Rome took accountability for his one real opportunity against the Bengals, saying a pass in the end zone that hit his hands was one he “could definitely make” but couldn’t haul in after it got tipped. He appreciated the Bears’ video highlighting his blocking and called it an “underappreciated aspect of wide receiver play” that he excelled at in that game.

The Washington product also said he isn’t bothered by questions about his father’s posts and emphasized James’s intentions are good.

James Odunze has done this before. During Rome’s rookie year, he called out Dan Orlovsky after the ESPN analyst questioned whether Rome could separate from defensive backs, posting game film showing his son running open.

But what Marvin Harrison Sr. did with Arizona and what’s happening here aren’t the same. The Cardinals were struggling to move the ball, and Harrison Jr. was getting ignored. The Bears just hung 47 points on Cincinnati and posted one of their best offensive performances in decades.

Rome played a role in that, even if he didn’t catch a pass.