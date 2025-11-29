Screengrab via Fox Sports

It’s cold in Ann Arbor, Michigan as the Wolverines host the Ohio State Buckeyes in the latest edition of college football’s greatest rivalry. And Fox pulled out all the stops on their pregame show before televising the game with Rob Gronkowski providing a weather report on Big Noon Kickoff.

Because… why wouldn’t you have Rob Gronkowski provide a weather report for one of the biggest college football games of the season? At least for his sake Emeka Egbuka isn’t playing for the Buckeyes this year.

With the weather in the 20s and snow expected for the game, Gronk had some words of wisdom from his experience playing many frigid January playoff games in New England during the Patriots multiple Super Bowl ones. But ever the entertainer, Gronk also had some words for fans in attendance in and around the game on Saturday.

“For the fans… the more you drink, the better and warmer you’ll feel.” 🤣@RobGronkowski gives us the weather update ahead of Ohio State vs Michigan 🥶 pic.twitter.com/jrgxZUtTpO — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 29, 2025

“In New England, this is when we dominated our opponents. When Miami came to us we made them pay, we made them hurt. And when you’re freezing cold and you get hit, oh it hurts. You take that hurt, you take that anger and you let it out on your opponent,” Gronkowski said.

Thankfully, the fans in attendance don’t have to worry about getting hit and having that extra sensation of pain. But they aren’t moving around and getting their body warm either. So what are they supposed to do? According to Rob Gronkowski, the answer is simple. Drink lots and lots of beer.

“And guess what? For the fans it’s better for all of you. Because the more you drink the better and warmer you will feel. It’s all about mental toughness today. Whoever has more mental toughness in this game will win between Ohio State and Michigan,” Gronk added.

Only Rob Gronkowski could go straight from playoff battles in the cold to encouraging fans to liberally drink alcohol to stay warm to talking about mental toughness. At least it seemed like he had a better time than Jess Sims in the cold.