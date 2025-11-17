Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Much like Josina Anderson, Rex Ryan wants to know why Shedeur Sanders hadn’t received any first-team reps before Sunday.

That, however, is likely where the similarities in their opinions about the former Colorado star’s NFL debut end.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday, Ryan discussed Sanders’ 4-for-16, 47-yard, 1-interception performance off the bench in the Cleveland Browns’ 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But while the former New York Jets head coach questioned why the Browns had yet to give the 23-year-old any first-team practice reps despite him only being a play away as Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback, he also doesn’t believe that Sanders is blameless either.

“Shedeur, he’s gotta get over himself too,” Ryan said. “Like he’s there by himself on the bench [at the end of the game]. I’ve never seen that. I’ve seen it in the seventh game of the World Series when you lose a game or whatever. This is a game — it’s a pillow fight game. Nobody cares.”

“He cares,” Adam Schefter interjected.

Ryan didn’t seem to be buying it.

“Did he care? Or are you trying to make it a show of making it about yourself?” the 62-year-old continued. “You’ve got a guy over there that by the way is a two-time MVP, right there, Lamar Jackson. He was looking for you. Why don’t you share a moment with him? Alright. Share a moment with Lamar. He’s looking all over for you. Then get in there with your teammates. These are your teammates. And talking about, ‘I’m not comfortable losing.’ You think anyone in that locker room is? They better not be.

Ryan proceeded to state that he believes there is “100 percent a disconnect” between Sanders and the Browns coaching staff, but that he’s looking forward to seeing the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year on the field with a full week of practice with Cleveland’s first-team under his belt nonetheless.

This isn’t the first time that Ryan has publicly criticized Sanders’ behavior. Last month, he also took issue with the quarterback’s mime-like response to the Browns trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dating back to the pre-draft process, Deion Sanders’ son has inexplicably been one of the NFL’s biggest stories. And now that it appears he’s landed in Cleveland’s starting lineup after fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited the loss to the Ravens with a concussion, it appears the coverage surrounding Shedeur Sanders is only ramping up.