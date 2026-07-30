Credit: “The Dan Patrick Show’

Why is the Big Ten commissioner so gung-ho on pushing for a 24-team format that his own league’s fans don’t want and the sport’s other major conference won’t accept?

That’s the question Paul Finebaum set out to answer during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

ESPN holds the CFP exclusively up to a certain field size, though not even the “Mouth of the South” can say with certainty exactly where that line sits, whether it’s 12, 14, or 16. Push the bracket past it — whatever it turns out to be — and the format spills into an open market, one where Fox, the Big Ten’s own broadcast partner, finally gets a shot at inventory it lost out on the last time it came up for bid. That’s the leverage Finebaum thinks Tony Petitti, a former MLB Network and CBS Sports executive, is chasing on his conference’s behalf.

“Tony Petitti wants it. Now why does Tony Petitti want it?” Finebaum told the former SportsCenter anchor. “He’s the Big Ten commissioner from Queens, has the Harvard Law degree, has been in baseball, has been in television. It’s the television play.”

“Right now, ESPN controls the College Football Playoff at 12. If it starts getting larger, they lose the exclusivity.” – @finebaum on CFP 24-team expansion pic.twitter.com/K5JyjSOoDZ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 29, 2026

Petitti has been, by any measure, the most outspoken advocate for a 24-team field anywhere in the sport, and this week at Big Ten Media Days, he defended that bloated, unwieldy bracket again after reporters pressed him on an April On3 survey showing almost no appetite for it.

“I know there’s things out there we get, ‘Oh, this fan poll said this, this poll said that,'” Petitti said. “I’m really confident that we’ll fill our stadiums and we’ll have really large audiences for these games.”

Stadiums and television audiences are, by Petitti’s own admission, the entire motive. And television audiences are what put Fox and ESPN on opposite sides of what Awful Announcing has described as a cold war fought by proxy through the Big Ten and SEC. ESPN currently holds exclusive rights to the 12-team field and, per that same reporting, would keep them in any format up to 14 teams. Cross that number and new inventory hits the market, which is exactly the outcome Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks endorsed, calling a 24-team field a way to create more meaningful regular-season games. Days later, reports surfaced that ESPN executives had privately dismissed any push towards 24 teams.

ESPN’s grip on the Playoff isn’t unconditional, and that’s the whole reason Petitti’s push has teeth. The network locked up exclusive rights for $1.3 billion annually through 2031, re-signing in February 2024 after Fox reportedly floated a significant competing bid that ultimately went nowhere. ESPN also owns SEC Network and holds SEC rights separately through 2034, which is part of why so many people treat ESPN and the SEC as the same side of this fight, squared off against the Big Ten’s alliance with Fox.

Fox’s own lead college football voice has more or less admitted he’d do the exact same thing in ESPN’s position. Joel Klatt argued on his own eponymous show that ESPN is simply protecting the investment it made, and that Fox would behave identically if the situation were reversed.

“I’m not going to sit here and bash on ESPN,” Klatt said. “Because if Fox had the 12-team playoff and we were the sole partner, guess what? We would focus all of our energy into maximizing the importance of that playoff. That’s all ESPN has done.”

Klatt’s larger complaint isn’t with ESPN’s business sense; it’s with what the current format has done to the sport around it. He’s argued the weekly CFP rankings have narrowed the entire regular season into a 14-week “who’s in, who’s out” exercise, one that’s drawn calls for the rankings show to be scrapped entirely from voices across the sport, while the hundred-plus programs with no realistic path to the field still face the same financial arms race to compete for a spot they’ll likely never reach.

Money is the SEC’s whole reason for digging in on the other side. Finebaum has hammered that point since calling the 24-team format “utterly ridiculous” back in May on the Crain & Cone show, where he also went after the American Football Coaches Association for endorsing expansion at all, arguing the AFCA had no standing to weigh in and calling its president “a perfectly nice guy” who “ought to keep his nose out of this.” Finebaum drew a sharp contrast between college basketball ballooning to 76 tournament teams, which he considered harmless, and doing the same to football, which he called “not even a money grab” but “an access grab that should not happen in the sport of football.” According to Finebaum, Sankey already conceded plenty by agreeing to drop the field to 16, and has no appetite left to sacrifice more of a conference title game worth a lot of money to the SEC’s bottom line.

“He’s said, ‘I’m more than willing to give up the Big Ten Championship Game.’ The SEC’s not,” Finebaum said. “The SEC claims the SEC Championship Game is worth $100 million, but what they don’t want you to know is right now, ESPN controls the College Football Playoff at 12. If it starts getting larger, they lose the exclusivity, which means that they get to sell those early games between James Madison and Oregon and Tulane and Ole Miss.”

ESPN doesn’t broadcast every game it owns the rights to. Some of them, it simply doesn’t want.

ESPN already hands off two early-round Playoff games to TNT Sports every year, an arrangement that’s since swelled to include two quarterfinals and, starting this season, a full semifinal through 2028. ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro has said the network initially wanted to broadcast every Playoff game itself, only handing pieces to TNT and parent Warner Bros. Discovery because the offer got, in his own word, “extremely attractive” — attractive enough that ESPN still keeps all the advertising revenue on the games TNT airs — even if that slice underperformed in its first year, pulling weaker first-round ratings than the games ESPN kept for itself.

“Even ESPN, at the risk of I don’t want to go down the road of a few weeks ago, ESPN outsources those games,” Finebaum continued. “Dan, I mean, you worked there. Did they ever outsource games when you worked at ESPN? No. They outsourced those because they’re played at 11 o’clock in the morning or three in the afternoon while you’re doing Christmas shopping.”

Neither side has anything close to a resolution. The CFP committee has until Dec. 1 to decide whether the format changes for 2027, and any change requires alignment between the sport’s two biggest conferences, which right now means Sankey and Petitti agreeing on something neither has shown any interest in agreeing on.