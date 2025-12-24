Credit: The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube

The conversation around Pat McAfee subtly teasing the potential end of his popular kicking contest on College GameDay is officially off the rails.

Awful Announcing initially noted that during last Saturday’s contest in College Station, McAfee said it could be the final edition of the weekly segment. Mentioned in passing, we acknowledged the comments may have been throwaways, or simply an allusion to a reimagined version next season.

McAfee did not expand on his comments until Christmas Eve, when he was prompted by weekly Pat McAfee Show guest J.J. Watt.

At Watt’s prodding, McAfee addressed a follow-up report from Front Office Sports in which an unnamed industry source took a swing at McAfee with a profane quote.

“It would make absolutely no business sense. That’s for sure. They had the Corso thing for almost four decades. This is a similar deal. It’s a main attraction for the show,” an anonymous source told FOS. “It has a benevolent quality to it because a lot of money goes to charity. So everybody is really proud of that. Now if Pat, all of a sudden, is saying, ‘I’m in the poorhouse because I gave away 2 million bucks,’ well that’s his fucking problem for making bets his ass can’t cash. Still, he gives a lot of money away. It’s a fantastic segment every week.”

On Wednesday’s show, McAfee elaborated on his efforts to give back and the future of the GameDay kicking contest while once again accusing ESPN executives of being out to get him — all while revealing another soon-to-be-released musical track.

“These people are just so f*cking blinded by [hate], it’s an absurd thing,” McAfee said.

“But on that note, we just had a $1.5 million kick in front of 110,000 people, I don’t know what else we can (do). I mean, who knows what College GameDay looks like next year? There are so many different variables to it.

“But I’m not somebody, I think people know this … we don’t really stick with a lot of things. Get bored with things. It’s not like, ‘Hey, we found something, let’s do this forever.’ So me hinting that this might be the end of the series, what if something else comes up? What if it doesn’t happen? There are so many things to it. But also, saying that it’s bad business sense to do away with it, it’s like okay.”

Throughout the conversation, which Watt started shortly after the televised portion of McAfee’s show ended, it was the CBS Sports NFL commentator who seemed even more frustrated with the anonymous comments.

“It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” Watt said. “You want to know what’s ‘bad business sense,’ is giving away millions of dollars that you earned. This is the most charitable, philanthropic thing you could possibly do.

“You’re going to sit here and anonymously give quotes to this little article, and you’re going to have an entire article written about a guy giving millions of dollars to charity like that’s a problem? That’s a problem? With everything that’s going on right, you want to attack something, and you’re going to attack somebody giving away money to charity by a kid kicking a ball through a pole? Like, come on now. What are we talking about? There’s so much negative sh*t in this world to attack. And we’re going to attack giving money to charity? Get the f*ck out of here.”

McAfee thanked Watt for going to bat for him on the report, which he otherwise seemed like he might ignore on his show. Once the conversation began, however, McAfee noted that he gave away millions more at this spring’s Big Night Aht live show in Pittsburgh. And while McAfee acknowledged that the money is not coming directly out of his pockets (but rather from his company’s coffers), he said he aspires to approach his career like the legendary Robin Hood.

McAfee then revealed the forthcoming release of a new song, a sequel to his surprisingly successful diss track “Dookie,” which he said will go deep on his views of the world and his enemies.

Calling it “very fascinating” how much hate he receives, McAfee took aim at ESPN leadership, suggesting that the anonymous quote published by FOS came from Bristol.

“I thought we were joining a team,” McAfee said. “I don’t think I expected the inner, anti-us thing.”

Over the course of several moments with Watt, McAfee also acknowledged multiple times that he plans to explore all avenues with the kicking contest. The live, in-stadium performance at Kyle Field could ultimately be a taste of what’s to come rather than a grand finale.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN SVP Mike Foss posted a defense of McAfee on X, writing, “If the field goal kick never came back, does anyone, anonymous or otherwise, believe that out of all people, this guy – THIS GUY – doesn’t have a 100 new gimmicks ready to rip?”