Photo Credit: ESPN

You could tell Pat McAfee really wanted it to go in.

A Texas A&M freshman named Austin Roberts was the lucky contestant in McAfee’s weekly kicking contest on College GameDay. McAfee hyped up the installment Friday night into Saturday on the show, and it was indeed bigger and better than ever.

Rather than a setup on the exterior of the stadium, the student in this case kicked from 33 yards out inside Kyle Field, through the actual uprights. McAfee even let Roberts try multiple times, upping the ante from $1 million to $1.5 million after the student revealed his intentions to donate the majority of his winnings to charity.

Perhaps the reason McAfee tried so hard to get the payoff at Kyle Field was because of the revelation he snuck into his promo as the student narrowly missed his kicks.

On two separate occasions, McAfee suggested Saturday morning’s contest could be the last time fans ever saw the event.

“It’ll be our final kick of the season, maybe of the entire series,” McAfee said while introducing Roberts.

After one final attempt at the $1.5 million, McAfee teased the end of the segment once again:

“One more kick. Final kick of the season. Final kick, maybe, of the field goal kicking contest.”

The McAfee kicking contest has been credited as a big part of the revitalization of GameDay since McAfee joined the show full-time. Some believe it is the heir apparent to Lee Corso’s headgear, a go-to recurring segment fans can look forward to each Saturday morning that showcases the campus spirit to the rest of the country watching at home. Over time, McAfee has increased the spectacle and the reward (which he pays out himself) for the contest, delivering countless viral moments.

McAfee clearly enjoys the segment, and it’s possible he’s looking for a sponsor to step in and fund it — similar to how Dr Pepper sponsors the tuition giveaway, or Allstate backs the field goal nets. That would allow the contest to continue without McAfee footing the bill himself each week.

However, McAfee has also turned his own pick into its own signature moment since Corso departed, incorporating elements of the campus into impressive stunts. McAfee also has the freedom to bring on his buddies as guests, even if they butt heads with his cohosts. And the West Virginia alum isn’t afraid to address more substantive issues when the time calls for it. The show has options.

Still, the end of the hit segment would be yet another big change to the rhythm of GameDay after a year full of them.