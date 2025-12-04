Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

If you weren’t a fan of Pat McAfee, the NFL punter or Pat McAfee the analyst, radio, TV, and podcast host, maybe you’ll love Pat McAfee the musical artist.

During his Wednesday afternoon show, McAfee announced the release of his first song, “Dookie,” which is dropping on Spotify Thursday at midnight. “Dookie” was created when McAfee freestyled during a previous College GameDay trip to Oregon, which was later turned into a song he has now recorded. But don’t worry, if “Dookie” isn’t for you, McAfee is releasing an entire album of songs.

BREAKING NEWS: Thursday at midnight I will be releasing my first song “Dookie” The journey into music has been a lot of fun and I’ve been writing for a long time #PMSLive https://t.co/gXvUogdq23 pic.twitter.com/1Dwu8zdWDg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 3, 2025



“There’s about to be a crazy addition to my life here over the next couple of weeks, months, or whatever,” McAfee said as he announced his upcoming album. “And this has been a lot of fun. This has been a journey into music, which I’ve obviously always been a huge fan.”

Luckily for the music industry, not everyone who has been a huge fan of music has put out an album. Everyone already has a podcast; they don’t need an album, too. But McAfee said he’s been journaling songs, bars, choruses, verses, and melodies for the last 15, 20 years or so. And more recently, the ESPN host has turned that journaling into an album, with help from several people who have made careers in music.

“The ‘Dookie’ freestyle that becomes a song is the first one we’re putting out,” McAfee said. “But there’s some real-life messaging coming out in songs from me over the next couple of months.”

The next couple of months will tell how musically inclined McAfee is. But regardless of whether he can write, sing, or play an instrument, one thing we already know is that he’s a great performer. Put McAfee on stage, and he can probably get people cheering to even a bad song. You might not be clamoring for it, but “Dookie” is coming. And Pat McAfee’s full album doesn’t appear to be too far behind.