Screengrab via X

Denver Nuggets all-world superstar Nikola Jokić is putting up numbers the NBA has never seen before. That continued on Friday night as the three-time MVP led his team to an NBA Cup group stage win over the Golden State Warriors.

Jokić has 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Nuggets cruised to a 129-104 victory.

But the really interesting contribution from Jokic came after the game was done.

The Joker joined the Amazon Prime Video studio crew of Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Udonis Haslem for a satellite interview from the arena. As the interview concluded, Jokic praised the Amazon crew saying, “This is good, this is fun. Much better.”

Jokic giving praise to the Prime crew: “This is good, this is fun. Much better” pic.twitter.com/QAV7wEy8xx — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) November 8, 2025

Now what could Nikola Jokić be talking about? Cue the Brian Windhorst meme.

Well, Jokić has a bit of history with another broadcast crew that typically does postgame interviews like this at Inside the NBA.

If there’s one thing you can criticize Inside the NBA for it’s that the crew is stuck in a previous generation and automatically thinks that anything they did in their day is better than anything now. That includes Shaquille O’Neal saying he would eat Jokić alive like “Slavian chicken.”

Of course, “Slavia” isn’t a country. Jokić is from Serbia. And when a legend like Shaq makes those kind of comments about you, and can’t even bother to actually know what country you’re from given you’re one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, you’re probably going to remember that for a long time.

It also shows the advantage of Amazon Prime Video featuring some more contemporary voices who have actually played against these guys and have an appreciation and understanding of their incredible skills versus just trying to stick up for a past generation and hammering the players of today. And clearly it’s something that the current generation of players notices.