The presence of Taylor Swift in the sports world has mostly centered around her fiance Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years. But now she is lending her voice to NBC for a promo for one of the signature events of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.

Celebrity appearances are nothing new for NBC and they usually pull out all the stops for the Olympics. But getting the world’s biggest pop star to do a voiceover is near the top of the list.

One of the main events of any Olympics is the women’s figure skating competition. And although much of NBC’s focus for these games was on the men’s side with Ilia Malinin (and we saw how that turned out), the USA has three stars competing in the women’s program that all enter with high hopes.

Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito are being dubbed the “Blade Angels,” and NBC introduced their stories with narration from Taylor Swift over her hit single “Opalite.”

Amber. Alysa. Isabeau. Let @taylorswift13 introduce you to the Blade Angels: Three American showgirls on ice. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/rj4K3v5T3F — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2026

Liu and Glenn are widely regarded as medal favorites along with Kaori Sakamoto of Japan. They were both a part of the USA squad that won gold in the team competition earlier in these games. Liu is a World Championship gold medalist and Glenn is a previous US figure skating champion. While Levito is the youngest of the trio, she is also accomplished on the international stage winning silver at the 2024 World Championships at just 17 years old.

NBC put a lot of eggs in the Ilia Malinin basket before the Olympics began by making him the face of their coverage since he was assumed to easily win gold in the men’s competition. With his stunning 8th place finish, NBC now has to get the country excited about the hopes of the female performers. And with the “Blade Angels” now having Taylor Swift helping to tell their story and build hype for their medal hopes, it will go a long way in doing so.