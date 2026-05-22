Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The NASCAR series lost a living legend on Thursday with the shocking passing of Kyle Busch at just 41 years of age.

Busch set the record for the most victories in all of NASCAR’s national series with an incredible 234 victories across the Cup series, O’Reilly series, and Truck series. He was also a two-time Cup series champion in 2015 and 2019.

This season was Kyle Busch’s fourth driving the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and the news of his sudden death sent shockwaves around the sport.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Busch’s family released a statement on social media through his own account that said he was hospitalized with a serious illness and would not race in this weekend’s crown jewel event at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family: “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement said.

But several hours later, NASCAR broke the news that Busch had ultimately succumbed to the illness and passed away.

We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire… pic.twitter.com/FARIF6OKrw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

The news of Busch’s passing drew emotional reactions from across the sport with drivers and NASCAR media members paying tribute to one of the most ferocious and talented racers the sport has ever seen. He was a hero, a villain, a renegade, a veteran, and a perennial winner.

“Nothing moved the needle in the NASCAR world like Busch, for better or worse, over a generation of racing. And as it turned out, it’s because we all got to witness the entirety of the man’s adult life.” Jeff Gluck wrote at The Athletic.

A video went viral of Kyle Busch in victory lane last week in Dover after winning the truck series race where he cherished the victory by saying, “You never know when the last one is.”

Just LAST WEEK, when Kyle Busch won his 69th NASCAR Truck Series race, he was asked why these wins “never get old” Kyle’s response? “Because you never know when the last one is.” And today, Kyle passed away at 41 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CEBYlhuiTU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2026

Scores of others in the sport paid tribute to Kyle Busch on social media.

Kyle Busch wasn’t just one of the fiercest competitors our sport has ever seen, he was one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever shared a track with. We spent years as teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, and even as competitors, there was always a deep respect for what… pic.twitter.com/uAX3o2D0Nz — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 21, 2026

As a NASCAR community we are all in shock at the sudden passing of Kyle Busch. Sirius XM NASCAR radio is staying on the air until midnight tonight providing stories of Kyle and honoring his life. I share this in hopes it can provide some comfort. I know the day we lost Greg… — Danielle Trotta (@DanielleTrotta) May 22, 2026

Can’t believe it. Kyle was always so kind & supportive to me throughout my career. By far one of the greatest driving talents this world has ever seen. Thoughts and prayers with the Busch family, RCR and his millions of fans. We love you Kyle ❤️ https://t.co/ibQtOFjpzy — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) May 22, 2026

Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. I was super eager for us to get on better… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 21, 2026

I have so many pictures & stories about Kyle. The first time I interviewed him was in 2005. Speed Channel. We went ice skating in Central Park. We were so young. He was tough on the racetrack. He was tough when you held the microphone to interview him. One of the… pic.twitter.com/ykiUVcLPBw — Shannon Spake (@ShannonSpake) May 21, 2026

Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB. https://t.co/cpaXg2HZGF — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 21, 2026

every day is a privilege and today is a truly sad reminder of that. this little boy in this picture hated you on sunday’s. but he loved to hate you, and you made it very difficult to hate and not become a fan when your passion for racing showed, when you would show up to his… pic.twitter.com/RxKignaf51 — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) May 21, 2026

I made him earn every victory and stole a few from him along the way. We took our shots at each other, in the media and on the track. But I’d like to think that somewhere deep down there was an appreciation that we pushed each other to perform at the highest level, even if… pic.twitter.com/1dAq7Eui7D — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 22, 2026

I just talked to him Friday. In complete shock, as we all are. The devastation and sadness is beyond words. Praying for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, his entire family and loved ones…🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Z98jzgWIK — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) May 21, 2026

Kyle Busch is survived by his wife Samantha, children Brexton and Lennix, his parents, and his brother Kurt, a fellow former NASCAR cup champion.