Kyle Busch Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
By Matt Yoder on

The NASCAR series lost a living legend on Thursday with the shocking passing of Kyle Busch at just 41 years of age.

Busch set the record for the most victories in all of NASCAR’s national series with an incredible 234 victories across the Cup series, O’Reilly series, and Truck series. He was also a two-time Cup series champion in 2015 and 2019.

This season was Kyle Busch’s fourth driving the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and the news of his sudden death sent shockwaves around the sport.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Busch’s family released a statement on social media through his own account that said he was hospitalized with a serious illness and would not race in this weekend’s crown jewel event at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement said.

But several hours later, NASCAR broke the news that Busch had ultimately succumbed to the illness and passed away.

The news of Busch’s passing drew emotional reactions from across the sport with drivers and NASCAR media members paying tribute to one of the most ferocious and talented racers the sport has ever seen. He was a hero, a villain, a renegade, a veteran, and a perennial winner.

“Nothing moved the needle in the NASCAR world like Busch, for better or worse, over a generation of racing. And as it turned out, it’s because we all got to witness the entirety of the man’s adult life.” Jeff Gluck wrote at The Athletic.

A video went viral of Kyle Busch in victory lane last week in Dover after winning the truck series race where he cherished the victory by saying, “You never know when the last one is.”

Scores of others in the sport paid tribute to Kyle Busch on social media.

Kyle Busch is survived by his wife Samantha, children Brexton and Lennix, his parents, and his brother Kurt, a fellow former NASCAR cup champion.

About Matt Yoder

View all posts by Matt Yoder