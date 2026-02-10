Photo Credit: NBC, NBC Sports PR

There was no time for NBC Sports lead announcer Mike Tirico to rest on his laurels and celebrate his accomplishments.

The longtime play-by-play announcer and host called his first Super Bowl on Sunday night after years of being one of the top announcers in the industry. In many ways, it was the crowning achievement of a career that has seen him do pretty much everything else in calling sports on television. And by all accounts, he was excellent in calling the game as he always is.

But instead of taking a moment to bask in the Super Bowl glow in San Francisco, Tirico immediately hopped on a plane and endured a trans-Atlantic flight to Italy so that he could host the primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics at Milan Cortina the very next night.

Roughly 13 hours after departing California where he called Super Bowl LX, Mike Tirico steps into Studio A at the International Broadcast Center in Milan, Italy, to host “Primetime in Milan” at 8pm ET/PT on NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/bWYBN3gycy — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 9, 2026

And of course, because he’s Mike Tirico, he didn’t miss a step. It looked and sounded like he had been in Italy the entire time, studiously devouring every piece of Olympic information that he could to tell the stories of the Winter games to viewers at home.

We’ve seen announcers pull double-duty before, sometimes even in the same day. But we’ve never seen somebody travel across the ocean to call two globally significant sporting events on back-to-back days. The logistics of calling the Super Bowl and then hosting the Olympics is unlike anything else we’ve ever seen. Just imagine how sharp you have to be to get all the details right, let alone trying to adjust for an insane amount of travel and adjusting to wildly different time zones.

Considering the hundreds of millions watching the Super Bowl and tens of millions watching the Olympics, and Mike Tirico is one of the most visible people in America right now. In the annals of sports broadcasting, it just might be one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of the industry. But for Mike Tirico, it was just another day at the office.