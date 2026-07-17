It’s been exactly a month since Matt Miller’s head-on car crash with a semi-truck. The accident nearly cost Miller his life, leaving him with only one arm and a long physical recovery ahead of him.

The accident brought on an initial outpouring of support and GoFundMe donations on social media but in the days to follow, sentiment towards Miller quickly started to turn as more and more allegations surfaced about Miller and his charitable efforts.

Awful Announcing was first to report on these allegations, having initially spoken to seven individuals. In the 24 hours after our article, the total number of individuals in contact with Awful Announcing claiming issues with the collection of services or fantasy football winnings from Miller ballooned to over 40, many of whom included screenshots of reported transactions and communications with Miller.

The number of alleged victims is both shocking and not shocking, considering data shows Miller’s reported account on the fantasy app, Sleeper, ran over 90 fantasy football leagues last season. In the wake of our article, the Missouri State Attorney General announced an investigation into Miller, and this week shared that they anticipate it to be a lengthy investigation.

While the ongoing investigation and Miller’s status with ESPN continue to play out, the exact circumstances of his crash remain a point of intrigue. Earlier this week, the New York Post obtained dashcam video from the semi-truck Miller crashed into. You can see the video below at your own discretion.

The video confirms the initial accident report that described Miller, in broad daylight, veered across the double yellow line before striking the semi-truck head on. The odd circumstances has led to a lot of speculation about Miller’s condition at the time of the accident.

For the first time since the accident, Miller spoke (via email) with the media about the accident itself. (Awful Announcing connected with Miller during our initial reporting, but did not receive answers to numerous questions, including about the accident.)

The Athletic reported on Friday, “Miller said bloodwork could confirm he was not under the influence, and he also said he was not using his phone.”

Later in the article, a friend of Miller’s shared more on Miller’s reported memory of the article.

“Kevin Smith, Miller’s friend and the owner of a Joplin tattoo shop, said he spoke over the phone with Miller on June 30 about what he could remember about the accident. “He’s like, ‘I wasn’t distracted. I lost control of my car. I don’t know what happened,’” Smith said.”

The Athletic’s article also shared that Miller’s recovery is estimated to be 12-18 months and he’ll need help with various daily tasks. Miller was advised by his lawyer to have limited comments about the ongoing investigation, but Miller claimed to be continuing to work to pay fantasy league winners their earnings despite email access issues.

A month after the crash, there are still questions about the circumstances of the accident as well as if Miller will ever return to ESPN or face any legal consequences.

Awful Announcing is continuing to work on this story and hopes to be able to share new unreported findings in the weeks to come. Similar to Miller’s recovery, there is likely going to be long road to clarity given the complicated nature of this evolving story.