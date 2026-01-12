Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

With a reported net worth of $6 billion, Mark Cuban will surely have no issue getting into the College Football Playoff national championship game between Indiana and Miami.

But with the supposed neutral site game being played at the Hurricanes’ home stadium, the Shark Tank star wants to make sure there are plenty of other Indiana alums with him at Hard Rock Stadium next Monday.

Taking to X on Sunday, Cuban asks his followers for advice regarding the prices of the CFP title game tickets on the secondary market. With such prices skyrocketing in the aftermath of Miami’s victory over Ole Miss in the semifinal Fiesta Bowl last week, the former Dallas Mavericks owner is understandably concerned that the crowd could represent a home game for the Hurricanes.

“Can Any ticket brokers with experience selling CFP Championship games give any comps and insights into how they think prices will move between now and right after kick off? Lots of IU fans want to know!” Cuban wrote. “And BTW, FYI, the base price of tickets went from $350 to where they are now immediately after Miami won. It’s a home game for them. So we need to know the best path to tickets for IU fans !”

Can Any ticket brokers with experience selling CFP Championship games give any comps and insights into how they think prices will move between now and right after kick off? Lots of IU fans want to know ! And BTW, FYI, the base price of tickets went from $350 to where they… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2026

Roughly an hour later, Cuban received a reply from Connor Stalions, who knows a thing or two about buying ticket on the secondary market. According to the former Michigan football staffer, tickets usually drop on the day of the game, although Miami’s presence in the matchup may ultimately prevent that from ever happening.

“They typically drop day of… however, that’s when demand is finite,” he wrote. “Because it’s in Miami, demand is relatively infinite, so I don’t see it dropping.”

Stalions added: “Don’t worry about why I’d know that.”

Stalions, of course, is referring to his time on the Michigan staff, in which it was alleged he orchestrated an advanced scouting scheme that involved purchasing tickets to scout the sideline signals for future opponents in-person. According to the NCAA’s investigation, the now-former defensive analyst spent more than $35,000 on tickets during the 2022 season alone, with the organization ultimately punishing Stalions with an eight-year show cause penalty for his role in the scheme.

While Stalions’ future in college football is murky (to say the least), he’s maintained a presence on social media, where he often weighs in on the state of the game. This also isn’t the first time that he’s alluded to his infamous past in a joking manner, as he responded to Dave Portnoy’s Ohio Stadium ban last summer by asking the Barstool Sports founder and Michigan alum if he needed any help securing tickets.